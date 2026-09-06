Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Receives Massive Contract Prediction

The market for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield could end up being robust in 2027 — whether the 2-time Pro Bowler stays with his current team or lands elsewhere.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Mayfield at No. 2 on his list of possible NFL free agents in 2027 — behind just Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua — and predicts Mayfield will end up with a 4-year, $215 million contract.

Mayfield is in the final season of a 3-year, $100 million contract he signed before the 2024 season after negotiations for a new extension fell apart and Mayfield’s self-imposed rule to cut off contract talks after the start of training camp.

“Quarterback Baker Mayfield is betting on himself once again,” Knox wrote on September 6. “The 2018 first overall pick wanted to sign an extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the start of training camp. That didn’t happen, and so the former Heisman winner will play out the final year of his deal. If Mayfield has another Pro Bowl-caliber season for Tampa, the Bucs will likely retain him — either with a new contract or via the franchise tag. In three seasons with the franchise, the 31-year-old has made two Pro Bowls, delivered two division titles, and has passed for 12,237 yards and 95 touchdowns. Only Jared Goff has thrown more touchdown passes (101) over the last three seasons.”

Cowherd: Mayfield Lacking Talent for New Contract

The Buccaneers reportedly offered Mayfield a 2-year, $100 million contract extension, which he found, to some degree, insulting.

According to Fox Sports commentator Colin Cowherd, Mayfield shouldn’t have been insulted by that offer — he should have leapt at it.

According to Cowherd, Mayfield isn’t even worth the $40 million cap hit the Buccaneers will incur in 2026 in the final year of the 3-year, $100 million contract he signed in 2024.

“I like him, but 2 years ago Baker was a $7 million cap hit, last year he was a $26 million cap hit, this year he’s a $40 million cap hit,” Cowherd said on August 3. “He’s not talented enough to win big with that. The 1st 25 games he was pretty good … the last 11 games, he’s stunk.”

Baker Mayfield Loses Spot Among NFL Elite

The Buccaneers looked like 1 of the NFL’s best teams, and Mayfield looked like 1 of the NFL’s best quarterbacks through the 1st 6 weeks of the 2025 regular season.

The reality of the rest of the season did some damage to Mayfield’s reputation in the eyes of NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, who bumped him out of the Top 10 in ESPN’s annual position rankings.

Mayfield landed among ESPN’s honorable mention picks in this year’s rankings in 2026 the Buccaneers went 8-9 and missed the postseason for the 1st time since 2019. He also didn’t make the Pro Bowl after earning a spot in each of his 1st 2 seasons in Tampa Bay in 2023 and 2024.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took the No. 1 spot for the 1st time in his career, unseating Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and 3-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.

Mayfield was the only quarterback from the NFC South Division to receive votes.