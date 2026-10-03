Buccaneers Give Critical Injury Timeline Update on QB Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Week 4 with perhaps the NFL’s biggest unknown: undrafted free agent rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels making his 1st NFL start against the Green Bay Packers.

For the winless Buccaneers, Daniels bottoming out against the Packers could be the tipping point to a season that’s quickly gone off the rails — although if Daniels can be somewhat competent and the defense steps up there’s a chance the Buccaneers could still save the season.

The biggest question is when 2-time Pro Bowl quarterback Baker Mayfield can return from a thumb injury sustained in a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, with an important update coming Saturday morning on when he might be able to get back on the field.

“Bucs QB Baker Mayfield is scheduled to have stitches removed from his thumb Monday — an important step as he pushes to beat the three-week timeline for returning,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account.

“Baker Mayfield is slated to miss at least 3 games, but is pushing to come back after 2,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “What complicates a possible return in Week 5 (but not ruling it out fully) is the short week with the Bucs playing Thursday against the Cowboys. It’s a matter of the stitches healing, pain tolerance and gripping the football.”

Initial Prognosis: Baker Mayfield Out Until Week 7

The initial prognosis was that Mayfield would be out until Week 7, when the Buccaneers open NFC South Division play on the road against the Carolina Panthers.

“Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said QB Baker Mayfield will miss three weeks due to his thumb injury,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on September 28. “Buccaneers QB Jalon Daniels now moves into starting role.”

“Bucs coach Todd Bowles says Baker Mayfield is likely out for at least three weeks,” Pelissero wrote on his official X account. “Mayfield underwent tests that showed no fracture and no tendon or ligament damage in his right thumb … Mayfield will need to regain strength after Sunday’s dislocation, but good news overall.”

The Buccaneers signed Mayfield, a 2-time Pro Bowler, to a 3-year, $165 million contract extension shortly before the season. Mayfield did not miss a single start during his 1st 3 seasons as the Buccaneers’ starting quarterback.

Undrafted Rookie QB Becomes Starter for Bucs

Daniels, an undrafted free agent rookie, will be making his 1st NFL start in Week 4 against the New England Patriots in Tampa. He’ll also be the 1st rookie quarterback to start a game for an NFL team this season — ahead of even Las Vegas Raiders rookie and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

“Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will step in as starter while Mayfield is out,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Monday. “The Bucs will add another QB for depth while Mayfield is out.”