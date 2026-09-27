Baker Mayfield Injury Update: Buccaneers QB Hurt Against Vikings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced their worst-case scenario on Sunday in a Week 3 home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was hurt in the 4th quarter, suffering what appeared to be an injury to his throwing hand in the 4th quarter with his team trailing — made worse by the fact that he threw an interception on the play.

“Baker Mayfield injures the right thumb in his throwing hand,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account.

“Bucs QB Baker Mayfield appears to have injured his right thumb after this INT to allow the Vikings to seal a win,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account.

Mayfield was replaced by undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels as the Buccaneers fell to 0-3 and the Vikings remained unbeaten with a 23-16 win.

“Daniels’ Hail Mary throw picked off by Vikings, who get a 23-16 victory over the Bucs,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account. “Tampa Bay is 0-3 heading into home game vs. Packers next week, with Baker Mayfield’s hand injury also a major concern.”

Mayfield’s Injury Sends Social Media Buzzing

Close-up screenshots of Mayfield walking off the field after his injury revealed blood covering his hand.

“Baker Mayfield’s right thumb is bloodied,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account with a picture of Mayfield’s hand attached. “Gory days.”

“Throwing hand thumb gets smacked and bent backwards,” Dr. Tom Christ wrote on his official X account. “In a lot of pain. Concern for fracture or ligament (Thumb UCL) injury.”

“An 0-3 start for the Bucs and Baker Mayfield is injured,” Pewter Report’s Matt Matera wrote on X. “Really can’t get much worse.”

Bucs Handed Mayfield Massive Contract Extension

After 2 embarrassing losses to open the year, ESPN’s Ben Solak believes the Buccaneers already deeply regret signing Mayfield to a 3-year, $165 million contract extension right before the start of the season.

“Mayfield has not played well through the first two games of the season,” Solak wrote on September 22. “It would have been nice to see how this season played out, to see if this two-game trend continued, before signing an extension. Mayfield and the Buccaneers looked destined for a prove-it season before the Buccaneers ‘surprised’ Mayfield with an eleventh-hour offer that clearly met his expectations. It is a three-year deal, as Mayfield wanted, though it’s really a two-year deal with a $55 million team option in 2029. Still, at $55 million per year, Mayfield is making Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence sort of money … Joe Burrow and Josh Allen sort of money.”