Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM Shares Major Update Regarding QB Roster Crunch

Roster cuts are this Sunday in the National Football League, so major decisions regarding fringe players are imminent.

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of their biggest roster crunch decisions could come down to the quarterback position.

Baker Mayfield is obviously the starter, and Jake Browning/Jalon Daniels have been vying for the QB2 position, and it’s been a pretty tense battle throughout camp.

The Buccaneers concluded their preseason schedule with a 19-0 loss to the Jaguars on Friday. Here are the stats from the QBs in the game. Jalon Daniels: 8-of-15, 57 passing yards. Jake Browning: 2-of-4 for two yards, and two sacks taken. Daniels was sacked three times.

As you can tell, it was clearly Daniels who got the bulk of the reps, and he didn’t exactly seize his opportunity in the first half of the game.

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Bucs GM Jason Licht Comments on QB Crunch

During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason finale, team GM Jason Licht made an appearance in the broadcast booth to talk shop about the squad, and one thing he was asked regarded the Buccaneers potentially carrying 3 QBs.

Per team reporter Greg Auman, here was his response to that idea:

“If you have to do it, you have to do it.”

The Buccaneers finished Friday night’s game with just 87 total yards of offense, and as you can imagine by his final line, Browning didn’t do much to help his case as QB2, but he has worlds more experience in the NFL than rookie Jalon Daniels, who is undrafted out of Kansas University.

Auman wrote (about Jake Browning):

“Not sure where Jake Browning stands in Bucs’ QB plans, but he hasn’t helped himself tonight. Enters late third quarter, three drives, all negative-yard three-and-outs, 2-for-4 for 2 yards with two sacks.”

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Looking at Jake Browning vs. Jalon Daniels

It can be uncommon in some cases for NFL teams to carry 3 quarterbacks on their roster, because it means either a skill player or depth defender has to be left off, and quarterbacks can be stockpiled on the practice squad in case of an emergency.

It’s especially rare if a team has a certified QB1 like the Buccaneers do.

Jalon Daniels has impressed in camp and had a fairly strong showing in the first two preseason games, but that was against much worse defensive groups, and the Jaguars were all over what Tampa Bay was trying to do on offense.

As for Jake Browning, in Joe Burrow’s absense last season, Browning picked up three starts and went 0-for-3 in those starts, while passing for 771 yards and adding six passing touchdowns to eight interceptions.

Browning holds a career QB record in the NFL of 4-6 with 18 passing touchdowns and 15 interceptions.