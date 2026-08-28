Tampa Bay Buccaneers Reveal QB Plans Before Jaguars Preseason Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to conclude their preseason schedule on Friday evening with a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Before the preseason finale, reports surfaced regarding the Buccaneers’ plans at quarterback.

QB1, Baker Mayfield, obviously will not play, but the Bucs’ QB2 position is still considered up for grabs between rookie Jalon Daniels and veteran signal caller Jake Browning. Roster cuts are just a few days away, so for fringe players, Friday’s preseason game is the last opportunity to prove to the coaches that they deserve a spot.

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Buccaneers’ QB Plans for Jaguars Game Revealed

Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud, who has all the up-to-date news surrounding the Buccaneers, wrote (via X.com) on Friday before the Jaguars preseason finale:

“Bucs plan to start rookie QB Jalon Daniels and play him the first half and maybe more tonight vs. Jacksonville. He will be followed by Jake Browning and Connor Bazelak. Daniels is making legit run at No. 2.”

Jalon Daniels has impressed at Buccaneers training camp thus far, and has been productive in both of Tampa Bay’s first two preseason games.

Over the first 2 preseason games, Daniels has completed 19 of 29 passes for 182 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions.

He’s also made some plays on the ground and added another score via the rushing variety.

Jake Browning has been a very good backup in the NFL, and he’s even seen a decent amount of playing time in the past few seasons, but perhaps the Bucs want to opt to go with the younger option to learn behind Baker Mayfield.

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More on Jalon Daniels…

Jalon Daniels was not drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he has plenty of experience as a signal caller.

He spent six seasons at Kansas University, and although the Jayhawks weren’t all that successful in his time, Daniels showed enough on tape for the Buccaneers to take a chance on him. He has a strong arm and is very quick on his feet, two traits he displayed very frequently at KU.

The preseason finale will be the ultimate test for Daniels, but the fact that the coaching staff is willing to give him the entire first half is a good sign for his place on the roster.