Former Bucs RB Making Big Impression With New Team

There was a time, just 2 years ago, when running back Rachaad White saw his value skyrocket to the point he was being talked about as a player who might reset the market for his position.

When White finally became a free agent in March, he wound up with the Washington Commanders on a 1-year, $2 million contract. That could end up being an incredible bargain for his new team.

“There is an interesting battle brewing in the Washington Commanders‘ running back room,” Riggo’s Rag’s Dean Jones wrote on June 19. “Several viable candidates are looking to make their presence felt, and there is no clear-cut frontrunner right now. The final day of minicamp saw him emerge as the standout offensive player, according to reports … he performed well for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, gaining 4,106 yards from scrimmage and 25 touchdowns over his four years in the NFC South.”

Before the 2024 season, after he put up over 1,500 yards of total offense in 2023, White’s value on the open market was thought to be approaching $10 million per season.

Before the 2025 season, and even after losing his starting job on the Buccaneers to rookie Bucky Irving, White was still getting projections in the range of $7 million to $5 million per year because he was still able to top 1,000 yards of total offense while splitting snaps.

White had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 2023 and 2024, including a career-high 1,534 yards in 2023, but his numbers plummeted to a career-low 790 yards from scrimmage in 2025.

Rachaad White Missed Big-Money Deal — For Now

White’s frustration with his role in Tampa Bay’s offense came to a head by the end of a disappointing 2025 season in which the Buccaneers went 8-9 overall and missed the playoffs for the 1st time since 2019.

Almost immediately following the season, White took to social media to express, pretty clearly, that he was leaving. He may not have realized how much his value had plummeted over the course of 17 games.

“Teams shouldn’t look to sign White as their RB1, but he’ll make an excellent third-down option for many clubs,” Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay wrote on December 30. “Expect him to ink a modest contract, likely in the $7 million per year range, with a team that could maximize his talents as a receiving weapon. The Washington Commanders could be an intriguing landing spot for White. The back has a history with quarterback Jayden Daniels—playing together at Arizona State in 2021—and could round out a backfield that has a promising young piece in Jacory Croskey-Merritt but is set to lose both Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols this offseason.”

Just a few months later, reality showed its ugly face in the form of the Commanders’ lowball offer.

Commanders Praised for White’s Team-Friendly Deal

Pro Football Focus singled out White’s contract as their “Most Favorite” free agent deal in the 2026 cycle.

“White signed with the Commanders on a very cheap contract, as he will make just $2 million across one season,” PFF’s Zolton Buday wrote. “He was an above-average running back throughout his career in Tampa Bay, sidelined only because of the emergence of Bucky Irving. The Arizona State product had a limited role in 2025, but he shone on his way to an 87.2 PFF rushing grade, which ranked fourth among all running backs.”