Buccaneers Release Former $41 Million Veteran WR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tried to fit one of quarterback Baker Mayfield’s favorite targets from his college days onto their roster — it didn’t work.

For now, at least, the reunion of Mayfield and wide receiver Sterling Shepard will have to be put on hold after the Buccaneers released the 9-year NFL veteran on Aug. 26, although there may be plans to put him on the practice squad, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

“The (Bucs) have released veteran WR Sterling Shepard, source said,” Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “The 31-year-old signed with hopes of rekindling his rapport with old teammate Baker Mayfield. And that may still happen. The team is holding a practice spot for him.”

Shepard played with Mayfield at Oklahoma in 2015 and spent the first 8 seasons of his career with the New York Giants before signing a 1-year, $1.37 million contract with the Buccaneers on June 6.

All 32 NFL teams are required to cut down their rosters to 53 players by Aug. 27.

One Season With Mayfield Helped Shepard’s Career

Shepard’s one season with Mayfield at Oklahoma propelled him into a lengthy NFL career.

Shepard had never passed 1,000 receiving yards in a single season before Mayfield came along and became the starter in 2015, when he had 86 receptions for 1,288 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games.

0⃣3⃣ Days Until ⭕️🙌🏈. "WATCH THIS BALLET MOVE … STERLING SHEPARD IN A STERLING PERFORMANCE." Sterling Shepard jumps over a Tennessee defender and into the end zone for the eventual game-winner against Tennessee in 2015.#OUDNA | #BoomerSoonerhttps://t.co/dCzVZNQOeN — 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) August 31, 2022

That season shot Shepard up NFL draft boards and he was eventually selected by the Giants in the second round (No. 40 overall) of the 2016 NFL draft. Shepard’s father, Derrick Sheppard, played wide receiver at Oklahoma and won a national championship in 1985 before playing 6 seasons in the NFL and winning a Super Bowl with the Washington Redskins in 1987.

Sterling Shepard was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team in 2016 and had his best season as a pro with 66 receptions for 872 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in 2018. In April 2019, Shepard signed a 4-year, $41 million contract extension with the Giants.

Shepard suffered serious injuries in back-to-back seasons in 2021 (torn Achilles tendon) and 2022 (torn ACL) and only had 10 receptions for 57 yards and 1 touchdown in 2023.

Buccaneers Drafted Wide Receiver Depth in 2024

The move to leave Shepard off the roster may have been done, in part, because of how well 2024 third-round pick (No. 92 overall) Jalen McMillan performed in training camp.

During camp, McMillan played his way into one of the starting wide receiver spots beside veterans Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Evans and McMillan are at the outside receiver spots and Godwin in his natural position at slot receiver.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards put McMillan, 6-foot-1 and 197 pounds, on his list of NFL “Rookies to Watch” several weeks into training camp.

“He was picked No. 92 overall but concluded the process as my No. 49 overall prospect,” Edwards wrote on Aug. 8. “The Washington product has stood out early in training camp by all accounts. He does a good job getting himself open but is also committed to blocking for his teammates in the event that the ball does not come his way. Given the presence of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, McMillan should have opportunities to win 1-on-1 matchups.”