Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign ‘Undersized’ Former Titans Draft Pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a great start in the preseason with victories over the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, headed into the preseason finale on Friday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It doesn’t mean the lineup is anything close to set in stone, as indicated by a pair of roster moves on Wednesday.

“The Bucs have signed wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote on her official X account. “They have also waived/injured wide receiver Dennis Houston. Jackson was a sixth-round draft pick by the Titans in 2024. He also spent time with the Saints and Texans. He does have experience on punt and kick returns.”

Jackson Called ‘Undersized’ in Pre-Draft Evaluation

Jackson, the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed, was an All-AAC selection at Tulane in 2023.

While he ran the 40-yard dash in a more-than-respectable 4.42 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine, checking in at 5-foot-9 and 188 pounds hurt his draft stock, although NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein correctly predicted he would be a 6th-round pick.

Play

“Undersized slot receiver offering the versatility to create chunk-play opportunities over all three levels,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “Jackson is slight of frame and plays with slightly below-average competitiveness as a ball-winner when confronted. He has the speed and separation burst to get open but will need to prove he can become a more skillful route runner to uncover against NFL competition. Inconsistent hands are a concern at this stage. Jackson has gadget potential and can compete for a role as a punt returner, but the league is filled with good athletes at the slot, so he will need to find a way to separate from the pack.”

Playing for 5th Pro Team in 3 Seasons

Jackson didn’t last long with the Titans — he played in 12 games as a rookie in 2024 but was waived as part of final preseason roster cuts in 2025.

He spent the rest of 2025 on the New Orleans Saints practice squad and was with the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks and Houston Texans in 2026 before landing with the Buccaneers.