Bucs 17-Game Starter Called One of Worst Free Agent Signings After $21 Million Contract

Robert Hainsey
Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got 2 full seasons of watching Robert Hainsey start at center in 2022 and 2023 — a stretch of 34 consecutive regular season starts.

Hainsey was bad enough it led Tampa Bay to make the rare move of selecting a center in the first round when they took Duke’s Graham Barton at No. 26 overall in the 2024 NFL draft. Barton subsequently beat out Hainsey for the starting job in training camp, started 16 games as a rookie and seems like he could be the starter at center for the next decade.

Hainsey, despite getting benched, still cashed out in free agency when the Jacksonville Jaguars signed him to a 3-year, $21 million contract on March 10 to come play for former Buccaneers offensive coordinator and first year Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen.

It was a move that left many NFL insiders scratching their heads.

“No other team was paying him $21 million over three years — he wasn’t a starter last season,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on March 18. “He has familiarity with coach Liam Coen from Tampa Bay, and you want to see quality veterans get paid. But the Jaguars probably could have gotten him for less.”

Hainsey On Roster Bubble Before 2024 Season

The Pewter Plank’s Josh Hill had Hainsey on a list of possible players who could be let go by the Buccaneers

“Add Robert Hainesy to the group of players on the future roster bubble with a lot to prove in training camp,” Hill wrote. “There’s a scenario where he doesn’t make the team, with Graham Barton the new center and players like Elijah Klein and Sua Opeta blocking his role as a backup guard. Hainsey is looking at a role as the backup center or a depth guy, and the Bucs might determine that other players fit the mold better. He’s also in a contract year, which puts even more pressure on him to shine in a limited role and could add incentive for the team to move on now rather than wait.”

Hainsey One of NFL’s Worst Centers in 2023

The Buccaneers made the playoffs in 2022 and 2023 more in spite of Hainsey than because of him.

Drafted by the Buccaneers in the third round (No. 95 overall) out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL draft, Hainsey has started every game the last two seasons at center but in 2023 was second among NFL centers with 9 penalties and tied for 8th with 4 sacks allowed.

According to PFF, he graded out at an anemic 52.8 percent for the season — 60.8 percent pass blocking and 53 percent run blocking.

PFF’s Gordon McGuinness listed Tampa Bay among the most improved offensive lines in the NFL after drafting Barton.

“The selection of Duke’s Graham Barton in the first round isn’t just a good move because of his excellent college career, during which he earned an 88.7 PFF grade over the past two seasons to rank fifth among FBS tackles,” wrote McGuinness. “It’s also a good move because of his versatility. Barton played center early in college and will likely play on the interior of the line for the Buccaneers; he is comfortable across the unit.”

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

