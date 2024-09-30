First-Round Pick’s Position Called ‘Biggest Weakness’ for Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might quietly have put together one of the most complete rosters in the NFL. From top to bottom, when the Buccaneers are healthy, the weakest link isn’t always easy to point out.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder identified the Buccaneers’ No. 1 biggest roster weakness as center on Sept. 30 — one day after a convincing, 33-16 home win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rookie Graham Barton has been Tampa Bay’s starting center for all 4 games of the team’s 3-1 start after he was selected in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft.

Barton’s pick and ascension to the starting lineup has been lauded inside and outside of the organization. How he’s played so far might tell a different story.

Bucs Had One of NFL’s Worst Centers in 2023

The Buccaneers selecting Barton in the first round in 2024 was in no small part triggered by the play of Robert Hainsey, who started every game at center for Tampa Bay in 2022 and 2023 and is currently Barton’s backup.

In 2023, Hainsey was second among NFL centers with 9 penalties and tied for 8th with 4 sacks allowed. According to PFF, he graded out at an anemic 52.8 for the season — 60.8 in pass blocking and 53.o in run blocking. Those numbers put him among the lowest-graded centers in the NFL.

While there’s definitely still a learning curve in place, through the first 4 games of his career Barton hasn’t represented a significant improvement at the position over Hainsey. Headed into a Week 5 game at the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Oct. 3, Barton’s overall PFF grade of 64.9 puts him at 19th among NFL centers.

Out of active NFL centers, 2-time Super Bowl champion Creed Humphrey of the Kansas City Chiefs is No. 1 with a 93.1 grade from PFF through the first 4 games. In Aug. 2024, the Chiefs made Humphrey the highest-paid center in NFL history with a 4-year, $72 million contract extension.

Buccaneers Praised for Selection of Barton

The Buccaneers earned widespread praise for drafting Barton in the first round, where the hope is he’ll become Tampa Bay’s next great center after Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Ryan Jensen officially announced his retirement in Feb. 2024.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter placed Barton on his preseason NFL Offensive All-Rookie Team in June despite playing offensive left tackle for the majority of his college career.

“The Buccaneers landed the best center in the draft, a much-needed addition for a team that wants to win a fourth straight NFC South title and make a deeper playoff run this time around,” Reuter wrote. “Barton can play any spot on the offensive line despite his average length. Also, he possesses the intelligence to handle calling protections and making adjustments in the middle of the line. There are many accolades in his future, including a spot on the 2024 All-Rookie Team.”

Yahoo! Sports NFL reporter Charles McDonald listed Barton, 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds, as one of the NFL’s best of the best rookies in August after he signed a 4-year, $14 million rookie contract.

“Barton looks like he’ll be a stalwart in the middle of the Buccaneers’ offensive line, which may have two elite building blocks with Barton and All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs,” McDonald wrote.