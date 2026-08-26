Buccaneers Receive Rueben Bain Jr. Update After Injury Scare

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for the regular season. There is still a lot of work left to be done, as the Bucs have to play their preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars before trimming their roster down to 53 players, but the team can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

One of the main goals for the Buccaneers right now involves staying healthy, which is why there was so much concern when star rookie Rueben Bain Jr. recently went down with an injury. Given the timing, it’s understandable why fans were so worried about Bain, but the latest update on his status is good news for Tampa Bay.

Rueben Bain Jr. Expected to Be Ready for Buccaneers’ Week 1 Action

The Buccaneers selected Bain with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after he put together a standout collegiate career with the Miami Hurricanes. Tampa Bay is hoping Bain can bolster its pass rush, and he currently projects to be a Day 1 starter, as his relentless work ethic has turned heads during training camp.

Bain earned All-American honors and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2025 after he racked up 54 tackles and 9.5 sacks in 16 games of action. Miami ultimately came up short in the National Championship Game against the Indiana Hoosiers, but Bain solidified himself as one of the top defensive prospects in his draft class, and the Bucs pounced on him when he slid down the board to them at the No. 15 pick.

A shoulder injury brought a halt to all of the momentum Bain had generated throughout training camp, though, and there were immediate fears that he would have to miss time in the regular season as a result of this ailment. Fortunately for Tampa Bay, it has dodged a bullet here, as Bain is dealing with an AC joint sprain that isn’t expected to affect his availability for Week 1.

“Sources: Buccaneers first-round pick (Rueben) Bain Jr. suffered an AC sprain, but it is said to be ‘nothing serious,’ and he is expected to be ready Week 1 at Cincinnati,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Rueben Bain Jr. Turns Attention to Buccaneers’ Week 1 Action

With the start of the regular season just a couple of weeks away now, the Buccaneers are obviously going to play it safe with Bain moving forward. Ensuring he is ready for Week 1 is the primary goal, and while it doesn’t seem like this injury is anything to be truly worried about, the team isn’t going to do anything with Bain that could potentially change that.

The buildup to the regular season will likely result in a little more rest and rehabilitation than Bain would like, but the focus is shifting from getting ready for the regular season to ensuring that everyone is good to go when the games start to matter. Bain’s status will obviously be worth monitoring, but this is about as good of news as the Bucs could have realistically hoped for here.