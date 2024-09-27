Former $30 Million Edge Rusher Could Help Buccaneers

Through 3 weeks of the 2024 NFL regular season, no team has been worse at rushing the passer than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who find themselves in dead last out of 32 teams with just 2.0 sacks.

Any sort of influx of talent — any sort of change — could help Tampa Bay at this point.

Part of that change could be bringing in free-agent talent like veteran edge rusher Shaq Lawson, a former first-round draft pick who Sharp Football Analysis currently has ranked as the No. 2 available player at his position.

Lawson played 16 games with the Buffalo Bills in 2023 and was the No. 19 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft out of Clemson.