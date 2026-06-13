Tampa Bay Buccaneers Emeka Egbuka Named ‘Bounceback Candidate’

While Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka’s rookie season was inconsistent overall, people hold enough hope to name him a bounceback candidate for 2026.

In the first five weeks of the season, Egbuka’s production was only surpassed by Puka Nacua and Amon-Ra St. Brown. The only two wide receivers to have that much production in their first five weeks in the NFL were Nacua and Randy Moss.

Ian Haritz of Fantasylife noted what made Egbuka so special in those first few weeks: “Whether it was via silky smooth double-moves, taking the top off the defense with a deep post, or simply serving as a reliable underneath option, Egbuka looked the part of the next great Ohio State professional wide receiver for a good chunk of his rookie season.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneer Egbuka’s Injury Held Him Back

During week 6’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Egbuka withstood a hamstring injury. Despite not missing any games, the production fell off drastically. ESPN’s Ben Solak recorded what occurred with his top speed during that timeframe.

Solak said, “Egbuka remained a key contributor to the Buccaneers’ passing game throughout, but some of the wind left his sails. A Week 6 hamstring injury robbed him of his top speed; NFL Next Gen Stats tracking data had Egbuka with 11 routes of at least 18 miles per hour through the first five weeks of the season … and 11 such routes in the remaining 12 weeks, after the hamstring injury.”

Egbuka is one of only 33 rookie wide receivers to garner at least 115 targets since 200. Another factor to mention is that Egbuka’s role within the offense should have clarity this season. He had to fill in the roles of players like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin while they were out in 2025. However, they plan to use Egbuka as the Z receiver in Tampa Bay’s offense.

Overall, a lot bounces in Egbuka’s favor for 2026, and people should consider him as a wide receiver with a high ceiling next season.

What to Expect From the Other Wide Receivers in Tampa Bay

Godwin posted some his worst numbers efficiency wise in 2025 for his career. In 2024, Baker Mayfield and Godwin posted some incredible numbers together before he dislocated his ankle and tore his fibula. His best years may be behind him, but perhaps there is something left in the tank with a full offseason of training now available to him in 2026.

The Buccaneers also have several other wide receivers who could demand playing time on their roster. Rookie Ted Hurst, Jalen McMillan, and Tez Johnson all present different roles that the Buccaneers can use within their offense. Coaches note that Hurst could fill the Evans role as the X-receiver. It will be interesting to follow how the Buccaneers decide to rotate these wide receivers throughout their offense and how that impacts players like Egbuka and Godwin. The 2026 Buccaneers present many options in the passing game as we approach training camp.