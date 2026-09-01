Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Reveals Vague Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan Injury Updates

With the departure of wideout Mike Evans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be relying on the services of Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan much more in 2026.

As the 2026 season is rapidly approaching, injury updates are starting to surface more frequently, and with the Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles speaking with the media more frequently, there is starting to be more clarity about the ‘new-look’ Buccaneers.

However, in the most Todd Bowles way possible, things are still incredibly vague surrounding the statuses of Egbuka and Jalen McMillan, who are both dealing with minor injuries.

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Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles Reveals Vague Injury Updates

Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter River Wells was boots on the ground for Todd Bowles press conference this afternoon (Sept. 1), and relayed this message:

“Todd Bowles says that he’s waiting to see what Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan look like next week before determining whether or not they’ll be ready for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals”

@UnderdogNFL then wrote:

“Todd Bowles said Emeka Egbuka (toe) and Jalen McMillan (knee) remain day-by-day, week-by-week. Bucs will reevaluate the receivers next week”

There are some funny comments under the post.

@fantasyinstall: “, month-to-month, year-to-year. “We’ll see”.

@VaughnGrandi: “Can’t trust all coach speak but interesting to hear about”

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Taking a Look at Jalen McMillan, Emeka Egbuka

It would be a major development for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if Jalen McMillan or Emeka Egbuka had to miss time this season.

Both are focal points of the Bucs’ passing attack.

Speaking to Emeka Egbuka, by all accounts, he had a successful rookie season, but all Buccaneers fans know he fell off a cliff to end the season as part of Tampa Bay’s big collapse in the NFC South.

As for McMillan, he’s entering his third NFL season, and he too will need to take a big step in the Buccaneers’ offensive attack, or he could see himself off the roster soon. Granite he was hurt for majority of the 2025 campaign; again, with Mike Evans’ departure, QB Baker Mayfield will be looking the way of Egbuka and McMillan much more often.