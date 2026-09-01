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Falcons’ Bijan Robinson Handed Bold Prediction Before 2026 Season

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 14: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on after their 27-7 loss to the Denver Broncos during a NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 14, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 2026 NFL season is officially less than two weeks away, which means it’s time for bold predictions across the league.

Thinking about the Atlanta Falcons, their best player is undoubtedly running back Bijan Robinson, who inked a lucrative contract extension this offseason.

Due to the Falcons’ uncertainty at the QB position, Robinson is poised to have a monster season, and recently, CBSSport.com NFL writer Douglas Clawson handed Bijan a very bold prediction.

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Bijan Robinson Predicted to Have Monster Offensive Season

Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice
GettyWESTFIELD, INDIANA – AUGUST 19: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during the joint practice against the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park Sports Campus on August 19, 2026 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Part of what makes RB Bijan Robinson such a special offensive player is his ability to catch balls out of the backfield and make several *should be* tackles bounce off him, and his ability to cut on a dime.

Clawson predicts that Robinson will have a monster offensive season, posting 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards:

“Kevin Stefanski will lean heavily on Bijan Robinson, especially with Tyler Allgeier out of the picture and uncertainty at the quarterback position. Robinson will become the fourth player all-time with 1,000+ rush yards and 1,000+ rec yards in a season (Roger Craig, Marshall Faulk, Christian McCaffrey). He already had 820 receiving yards a year ago, so getting to 1,000 would not be a stretch.”

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Taking a Look At Bijan Robinson’s NFL Career

Los Angeles Rams v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 29: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

2026 will be Bijan Robinson’s fourth season in the NFL.

He is a 2X Pro Bowl running back and one-time All-Pro.

In 2025, Robinson carried the ball 287 times and rushed for 1478 yards and recorded seven rushing TDs.

For his 3-year career, Bijan already has 3910 rushing yards and 34 total touchdowns (25 rushing, 9 receiving) across 51 games played.

As Clawson noted, Bijan had a strong 2025 season catching passes out of the backfield. He hauled in 79 catches for 820 yards and 4 TDs as a pass catcher.

Yeah, Bijan has not missed a game since entering the league in 2023.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Falcons’ Bijan Robinson Handed Bold Prediction Before 2026 Season

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