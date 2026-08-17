Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vita Vea Trade Speculation Lands Him With Buffalo Bills

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers navigate through star defensive tackle Vita Vea‘s trade request, trade speculation links them with the Buffalo Bills as a possible landing spot. Vea requested a trade after failing to reach a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Vea wants to play for a west coast franchise, a Super Bowl contender like the Buffalo Bills change his desires.

However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers state that they do not want to trade Vea at all. He is one of the franchise’s best players and has consistently been ranked as one of the elite defensive tackles in the NFL. Yet, it seemingly makes no sense to keep Vea if the organization does not wish to extend him. The Buccaneers are on the precipice of a rebuild given the lack of extensions to both quarterback Baker Mayfield and Vea. With Vea, they could receive a decent return in a trade possibly even a day two selection.

The Bills are in desperate need of defensive help as their unit struggled at times throughout 2025. With Josh Allen in the best years of his career, the Bills have been aggressive in terms of adding win now talent as shown by their trade for former Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vita Vea Trade Could Help Boost the Buffalo Bills Super Bowl Chances

Over his career, Vea has totaled 256 combined tackles and 35 sacks. He ranks 20th in overall approximate value all time for the Buccaneers franchise. He has appeared in the Pro Bowl two times and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 with Tom Brady. His experience would prove vital to any organization he plays for in 2026.

It seems like that franchise will not be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since Vea has not returned to practice. He continues to hold in until the team can find a trade partner before the start of the 2026 season. However, if a trade fails to materialize, then Vea will have to start getting ready for the regular season with Tampa Bay. If he decides to hold out of regular season games, then the NFL will fine him.

The Current Vea Situation Showcases the Futility of the NFL

When the Buccaneers drafted Vea in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, it seemed likely that he would become a great player. He was an outstanding defensive player at the University of Washington, taking part in the second overall College Football Playoff. Simply, Vea has been a championship caliber player his entire career. When he won a championship with the Buccaneers in 2021, he solidified himself as one of the greatest players in franchise history. Losing him in a trade will be a crushing blow and a sign of the future of the organization.