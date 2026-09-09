Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles Addresses Baker Mayfield Contract

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is locked in for another three years with a new contract, and head coach Todd Bowles is pleased with it but down to business.

“Obviously, I’m happy for him,” Bowles told reporters on Wednesday. “He means a lot to our team with everything he’s done in the past, but our work was normal. He went about business the right way, the normal way. He hasn’t changed anything from today or yesterday when he got paid.”

Mayfield agreed to a three-year, $165 million contract extension on Tuesday after lingering contract drama throughout the offseason. A former No. 1 pick, Mayfield enters his fourth season with the Buccaneers with hopes of returning to the playoffs.

“He’s not going to change anything, so [I’m] proud of him for being a professional,” Bowles added. “I’m happy for him that he got his contract. We’ll move on to the Cincinnati.”

Tampa Bay opens with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 13 in a Week 1 road game. Mayfield has a 6-2 record against the Bengals all-time, mainly from his early years with the Cleveland Browns.

How Baker Mayfield Turned Around His Career With Buccaneers

While Mayfield was a No. 1 pick out of Oklahoma with the Browns, his career didn’t look that way after his time in Cleveland and for chunks of his first stop. A failed stint with the Carolina Panthers had Mayfield looking like a draft bust, but he found a spark during a short stint with the Los Angeles Rams.

That happened in December 2022 when Mayfield joined the Rams after being waived by the Panthers. Mayfield led the Rams to a 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders less than two days after joining the team.

After the 2022 season, the Buccaneers took a chance on Mayfield in free agency following Tom Brady’s retirement. Mayfield made the most of his one-year prove-it deal of $4 million with the Buccaneers in 2023.

He led the Buccaneers to the NFC South title and the playoffs, as he completed 64.3% of his passes for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns versus 10 interceptions. The Buccaneers awarded Mayfield with a new contract of three years, $100 million in 2024, and he maintained a high level of play for the past two seasons in Tampa.

In his first three seasons with the Buccaneers, Mayfield threw for 12,273 yards and 95 touchdowns. NFL Researcher broke down how effective Mayfield has been in that time as he ranked third for yards and second four touchdowns in that span. Mayfield also is second for completions with 1,114, and he is second for the most multi-touchdown games with 30.

Baker Mayfield Sends Heartfelt Message to Cancer Patient

Amid Mayfield getting ready for another season and landing a new contract, he took time to send a message to a cancer patient recently.

“Isaiah, what’s up, man. Baker Mayfield here. Just wanted to say keep fighting, dude. Be praying for you, brother, and go Bucs,” Mayfield said in the video to the patient, who is also shown in the video.

The former Oklahoma star and Heisman Trophy winner has been known for his off-field efforts over the years, including his time in Tampa.