Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles Takes Clear Stance on Haason Reddick No-Show at OTAs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was asked about veteran pass rusher Haason Reddick missing OTAs once again on June 2, and he made his opinion clear.

It’s really not that big of a deal.

“I’m excited to see him [eventually],” Bowles told the Pewter Report podcast on June 2. Adding: “Again, all this is voluntary; he’s not the only one that’s not here, but I know he’s working out and he’s working hard, so when he gets here we’ll be excited to have him.”

Bowles also noted that Reddick could show up at Bucs facilities either this week at OTAs or next week at minicamp, which is mandatory. The veteran would be subject to fines if he skipped the latter, although Bowles didn’t seem too concerned that this situation would get that far.

“I don’t think [missing OTAs is] as big a deal as it used to be with guys [that] you know are working out, and they’re going to be in shape when they come in,” Bowles concluded. “And so, we look forward to seeing him when we see him.”

The Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds also made sure to point out that Reddick was with the Buccaneers earlier this spring for “phase one” of workouts, which Bowles confirmed as well.

“Yes, he did,” Bowles said. Continuing: “I mean, he puts in a lot of work, and he works so hard, and he has a very good trainer that he trusts to get the work done. And he’s putting that kind of work in right now.”

Haason Reddick’s Absence From Buccaneers OTAs Is Only Newsworthy Because of His 2024 Holdout With Jets

It’s no secret that this entire news story stems from Reddick’s 2024 holdout with the New York Jets, which lasted until October 21 of last season.

Bowles has reiterated that Reddick’s past is no cause for concern, however.

Last week, during Buccaneers OTAs, Bowles simply commented, “I’m sure one of these days we’ll see him,” regarding Reddick.

He reiterated that nonchalant stance on June 2, but the Bucs HC should be careful in making sure his casual reaction doesn’t spark a trend in 2026 and beyond.

For a veteran pass rusher like Reddick, missing OTAs is truly no big deal. Defensive linemen and edge rushers don’t really get going until the pads come on for training camp anyway, so as long as Reddick is keeping himself in shape — which he appears to be, according to Bowles — his personal absence isn’t a concern.

Having said that, Bowles should still privately stress how important OTAs are when speaking with younger players and chemistry-based positions. After all, if Bowles himself is saying it’s not a big deal when a veteran skips OTAs, how long will it be before others follow suit?

Bucs Need Haason Reddick to Play Like Old Self in 2025

Perhaps, the Bucs are seemingly being more lenient with Reddick because they know how badly they need him in 2025.

Four Buccaneers players recorded more than 5.0 sacks in 2024. None of them played outside linebacker.

Defensive linemen Calijah Kancey and Vita Vea led the way with 7.5 and 7.0 sacks, respectively, with fellow D-linemen Logan Hall and inside linebacker Lavonte David just behind them.

The two highest sack totals at outside linebacker came just below the 5.0-sack mark. They were YaYa Diaby (4.5 sacks) and Anthony Nelson (4.0 sacks).

Vintage Reddick would dramatically change this lack of impact at OLB, as the 30-year-old pass rusher logged 11.0 or more sacks in each season from 2020 through 2023.