Buccaneers Head Coach Rips $100 Million QB for Interceptions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing a form of football they probably didn’t think they’d encounter in 2024 in that they no longer have the services of their two best pass-catching options in injured wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

That doesn’t mean it’s time to sell on the season — or start taking risks that make games unwinnable.

That’s the point Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles seemed like he was trying to make when talking about quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is tied for the NFL lead with 9 interceptions, including 7 interceptions in the last 3 games.

Mayfield went 37-of-50 passing for 330 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in a 31-26 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 8 loss on October 27.

“It’s understanding we’re in scoring position and trying not to force every ball,” Bowles told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times on October 28. “You know, sometimes it’s not there. Sometimes you can make a great throw. But not force every ball, just get it to the guy that’s open. Sometimes three points are better than a turnover.”

INTs Were Issue Early in Mayfield’s Career

One look at Mayfield’s career since the Cleveland Browns selected him No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL draft shows this isn’t the first time turnovers have been an issue.

Mayfield was all over the place with 35 interceptions over his first 2 seasons in Cleveland, including a career-high 21 interceptions in 2019.

After going 12-17 as a starter over those first 2 seasons, Mayfield evened things out in 2020 as he threw for 26 touchdowns and just 8 interceptions as the Browns went 11-5 and won their first playoff game since 1994.

It’s also the only season as a full-time starter that Mayfield hasn’t throw double-digit interceptions. He was back up to 13 interceptions in 2021 in his last year with the Browns. In Mayfield’s first season as Tampa Bay’s starter in 2023 he threw for 10 interceptions but also threw for career highs of 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns on the way to making his first Pro Bowl.

Buccaneers Made Huge Investment in Mayfield in Offseason

Things don’t get any easier moving forward for the Buccaneers and Mayfield, who signed a 3-year, $100 million contract in March 2024.

Things don’t get any easier for the Buccaneers in the immediate future, which doesn’t include Godwin, who is out for the season with a dislocated ankle, and Evans out until at least the bye in Week 11 with a hamstring injury.

The Buccaneers are 4-4 after the loss to the Falcons and travel to play the undefeated, 2-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 9 followed by a home game against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in Week 10.

One thing the Buccaneers might need to do is make a move to add a wide receiver that can be a good second option to Evans when he returns — following the loss to the Falcons, Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder suggested making a trade for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers before the November 5 NFL trade deadline.

In his first game without Evans or Godwin, Mayfield’s top target was tight end Cade Otton, who led the team with 9 receptions for 81 yards and 2 touchdowns against Atlanta.