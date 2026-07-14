Bucs Trade Pitch Sends 16-Game Starter to AFC

One big part of making trades in the NFL is the cold-blooded reality of it.

The more you can essentially rip other teams off, the better you probably are at your job.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht is very good at his job, and Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton proposed a trade that could help the Bucs dump a rapidly diminishing asset in exchange for some value.

In Moton’s trade pitch, 16-game starter and inside linebacker SirVocea Dennis gets shipped to the New York Jets in exchange for a Day 3 pick in the 2027 draft.

In this case, getting a 5th- or 6th-round pick in exchange for Dennis would probably be a win for the Buccaneers.