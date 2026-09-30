Bucs Trade Pitch Sends $14 Million Free Agent RB to Vikings

Nothing has gone right for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season in their 0-3 start — including their plan to make free agent running back Kenneth Gainwell a critical part of the offense.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Gainwell at the top of his list of NFL trade candidates headed into Week 4 after Tampa Bay’s struggles not just to win games but also to use a player they just signed to a 2-year, $14 million contract.
Gainwell is predicted to be the best trade fit for either the Miami Dolphins or Minnesota Vikings, who just handed the Buccaneers their third straight defeat.
In this model, Gainwell brings a 2027 6th-round pick back to the Buccaneers — a valuble asset for a team that looks headed toward a massive rebuild if they keep losing.
“The Buccaneers should strongly consider trading away running back Kenneth Gainwell, who signed a two-year, $14 million deal in the offseason,” Knox wrote on September 30. “Gainwell can be a very productive back, as evidenced by the 1,023 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns he compiled with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. However, he hasn’t been utilized in Zac Robinson’s offense. He’s played just 42 percent of the offensive snaps and logged a mere 16 touches so far. With running backs like Breece Hall, Travis Etienne Jr., Jordan Mason, Isiah Pacheco, and De’Von Achane currently injured — Achane is out for the season with a torn ACL — Tampa might have an opportunity to sell relatively high here.”
Kenneth Gainwell Called NFL’s Top Backup RB
ESPN’s Bill Barnwell put Gainwell at the top of his list of the NFL’s top backup running backs in the preseason.
“One of 2025’s most productive backs on a per-touch basis, Gainwell averaged 4.7 yards per carry on the ground and caught 73 passes as an outlet for Aaron Rodgers,” Barnwell wrote on July 20. “He was sixth in the NFL in success rate (47.4%) among RBs with 100 or more carries, while his explosive play rate (9.6%) was right around league average. He is another back perfectly suited for a rotational role, and he’ll compete with Dowdle to be our RB1.”
Kenneth Gainwell Made Big Offseason Impression
Following Tampa Bay’s mandatory minicamp, Pewter Report’s Bailey Adams singled out Gainwell as a player who jumped off the page.
“Veteran running back Kenny Gainwell, a newcomer to the Bucs offense, was a major standout,” Adams wrote on June 18. “During 7-on-7 work, he caught a fade for a touchdown from Baker Mayfield, going up to make a leaping catch before falling to the ground and securing the ball … getting a lot of the reps with the starters due to Bucky Irving’s recovery from injury, Gainwell shined both as a runner and as a pass catcher. But it was his work in the passing game that stood out the most. It really looks like he’ll be a big part of the passing game under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.”
Bucs Trade Pitch Sends $14 Million Free Agent RB to Vikings