Bucs Trade Pitch Sends $14 Million Free Agent RB to Vikings

Nothing has gone right for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season in their 0-3 start — including their plan to make free agent running back Kenneth Gainwell a critical part of the offense.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Gainwell at the top of his list of NFL trade candidates headed into Week 4 after Tampa Bay’s struggles not just to win games but also to use a player they just signed to a 2-year, $14 million contract.

Gainwell is predicted to be the best trade fit for either the Miami Dolphins or Minnesota Vikings, who just handed the Buccaneers their third straight defeat.

In this model, Gainwell brings a 2027 6th-round pick back to the Buccaneers — a valuble asset for a team that looks headed toward a massive rebuild if they keep losing.