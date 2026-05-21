Buccaneers Trade Pitch Brings Upgrade at Backup QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a wasteland at backup quarterback dating back to Tom Brady’s time with the team, including spending a 2021 2nd round pick on Kyle Trask to do it for 4 seasons, followed by whatever they were trying to do at the spot last year.

While most teams want to try to get someone competent behind their starter, the Buccaneers seem resigned to just letting anybody do it. That could change if they take advantage of a glut of quarterback talent on the Pittsburgh Steelers and swap a Day 3 pick for veteran Mason Rudolph.

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker put Rudolph on his list of the NFL’s top trade candidates with 2 months before the start of training camp.

“Pittsburgh finally addressed its overarching quarterback saga by re-signing Aaron Rodgers, but it now has another quandary to sort out with its remaining options,” Locker wrote. “Rudolph returned to Pittsburgh last season to operate as Rodgers’ backup. Despite the four-time MVP suffering a wrist injury that caused him to miss time, Rudolph didn’t fully capitalize. The former third-round pick garnered only a 50.5 PFF passing grade, tossing three turnover-worthy plays with zero big-time throws in his only start against the Bears. At the same time, Rudolph is a seasoned backup who can enter a game and at least be a manager. After the Steelers selected Drew Allar in the third round, it leaves the team with Rodgers, Allar, Rudolph and Will Howard in its quarterback room. It seems unlikely that all four will be retained, and Mike McCarthy very well may opt for a youth movement behind Rodgers.”

Rudolph, Mayfield Played in Infamous Game

Were Rudolph and Mayfield to land on the same team, it would bring together the 2 starting quarterbacks from a game that featured 1 of the most infamous on-field incidents in NFL history.

During a Week 11 Monday Night Football game in 2019 between the Cleveland Browns and Steelers, Mayfield watched from the sidelines as edge rusher and 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and clubbed him in the head with it, setting off a wild brawl between the 2 teams.

“I hate that anybody even has to watch this,” MNF analyst and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman said during the broadcast. “This is barbaric, is what this is.”

Garrett was suspended for the rest of the regular season. Rudolph, who charged Garrett after his helmet was ripped off, was fined $50,000 for his role in the fracas.

Bucs Might Be Ready to Turn to UDFA

While the Buccaneers have signed long-term Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning, the most intriguing option at backup quarterback in 2026 could be undrafted free agent rookie Jalon Daniels.

Daniels might prove to be an attractive option as a backup for many reasons, not the least of which is his age (23 years old) and experience (45 career starts at Kansas).

“Daniels has an NFL-quality arm but inconsistent ball placement and decision-making. Though undersized, he has dual-threat talent, with explosive flashes and the quick processing to maximize what a defense is giving him,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “The greatest area of concern: He needs to take better care of the football (19 interceptions and 18 fumbles over his final 24 college games). Overall, Daniels has the ball-handling skills and intangibles that give him a chance, but his inconsistencies as a passer will be tough to overcome versus NFL speed.”