Buccaneers’ OT Tristan Wirfs Makes NFL History With All-Pro Selection

For most of his NFL career, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs has been looked at as a generational talent — the type of player who comes along once every 20 years or so.

The 2024 NFL All-Pro Team adds another layer of truth to that argument, with Wirfs becoming the lone Tampa Bay player named to any of the teams selected. He also made his own unique piece of history in the process.

From Buccaneers.com: “Wirfs becomes the first player in the history of the award to earn the recognition as both a left tackle and a right tackle, previously earning the first-team distinction as a right tackle in 2021. Wrapping up his fifth NFL season, Wirfs has garnered four Pro Bowl selections (2021-24), two Associated Press first-team All-Pro selections, a second-team All-Pro selection (2022) and was a member of the PFWA All-Rookie Team (2020), in addition to starting on Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl LV Championship team in his rookie season.”

Wirfs received the news in surprise fashion, with his girlfriend, Meredith, bringing their 9-month-old son Julius to an interview with Wirfs, with Julius wearing a shirt that read: “My Daddy Is An All-Pro.”

“It’s pretty special,” Wirfs told The Associated Press. “It’s something I wanted to do, wanted to accomplish.”

The Buccaneers face the Washington Commanders in the NFC Wild Card Playoff Round on January 12.

Wirfs Became NFL’s Highest Paid OT of All Time

The path to Wirfs becoming the NFL’s highest paid offensive tackle of all time when he signed a 5-year, $140.6 million contract extension in August 2024 began when the Buccaneers selected him in the first round (No. 13 overall) out of the University of Iowa in the 2020 NFL draft.

Wirfs’ contract included a whopping $88.24 million in guaranteed money and was aided by the fact he didn’t make a spectacle of his contract negotiations throughout the offseason, showing up to workouts and mandatory minicamp and the start of training camp, where he warmed up but did not participate in contact drills.

Wirfs’ new contract set every new benchmark for offensive line contracts in the NFL.

In terms of overall money, it tops the $138 million contract signed by San Francisco 49ers left offensive tackle Trent Williams. In terms of average annual salary, it tops the $28 million per year to Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell. In terms of guaranteed money, it tops Sewell’s record $85 million guaranteed and the $77.5 million guaranteed to Minnesota Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw.

Only Buccaneer to Earn NFL All-Pro Honors

While Wirfs was the only Buccaneer to earn NFL All-Pro honors in 2024, he becomes just the sixth player in franchise history to earn multiple NFL All-Pro selections, tying linebacker Hardy Nickerson and safety John Lynch with 2 selections each.

At the top of the list are a pair of Pro Football Hall of Famers who were both selected in the first round of the 1995 NFL draft with linebacker Derrick Brooks (5 selections) and defensive tackle Warren Sapp (4 selections).

With one more All-Pro selection, Wirfs can tie former defensive back Ronde Barber and running back Mike Alstott with 3 All-Pro selections each.

Wirfs is one of 4 players on the current roster to have earned All-Pro honors alongside linebacker Lavonte David, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and wide receiver Mike Evans.