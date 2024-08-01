Buccaneers Make Wirfs Highest Paid OL in NFL History

No one can accuse the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of skimping on the talent.

The Buccaneers handed out their second record-breaking contract of the offseason after agreeing to a contract extension with two-time NFL All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs for 4 years, $140.6 million with $88.24 million in guaranteed money on Aug. 1 that makes Wirfs the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

“The Buccaneers announced the five-year extension Thursday,” wrote ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “The team did not disclose the value of the deal but confirmed that Wirfs received the largest deal for an NFL offensive tackle and the largest in Buccaneers history. Wirfs, a three-time Pro Bowler, was in the final year of his rookie contract and slated to play under the fifth-year option that paid $18.24 million this year. He now is contractually tied to Tampa Bay through 2029.”

In May, the Buccaneers made safety Antoine Winfield Jr. the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history with a 4-year, $84.1 million contract extension with $45 million guaranteed.

Wirfs and Winfield were both taken by the Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL draft, helping lead the team to a Super Bowl win as rookies.

Wirfs’ Deal Exceeded Even Highest Expectations

Wirfs’ deal may have exceeded even the highest expectations, but shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov projected that the Buccaneers would give Wirfs a 5-year, $127.5 million contract extension with $72 million guaranteed instead of letting him play out his current contract.

“The offensive line market has exploded in recent years,” Meirov wrote. “(Wirfs) already has three Pro Bowls under his belt, including in 2023, after switching from right to left tackle.”

Recently, Bucs’ general manager Jason Licht told a Tampa radio station he thought Wirfs should be the highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL history, echoing comments he’d made about Winfield Jr. before his contract was signed.

“I was on with WDAE talking about Antoine (Winfield) at one point, saying, ‘Hey the guy deserves to be highest-paid (safety),’ and I’d say the same thing for Tristan,” Licht said. “So, we’re working very diligently to see how we can do that, you know, so it can help both sides, as well, so it doesn’t hurt our future so we can still continue to win, but we can reward him.”

Wirfs Maintained Professionalism Throughout

Wirfs didn’t make a spectacle of his contract negotiations throughout the offseason, showing up to workouts and mandatory minicamp and the start of training camp, where he warmed up but did not participate in contact drills.

Wirfs’ new contract sets every new benchmark for offensive line contracts in the NFL.

In terms of overall money, it tops the $138 million contract signed by San Francisco 49ers left offensive tackle Trent Williams. In terms of average annual salary, it tops the $28 million per year to Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell. In terms of guaranteed money, it tops Sewell’s record $85 million guaranteed and the $77.5 million guaranteed to Minnesota Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw.

“Baker Mayfield has had my back, everyone’s had my back this whole time,” Wirfs told ESPN on Monday, July 29. “There’s no bad blood anywhere. But I was like, I’ve got to be out here with the guys, I’ve got to do something.”