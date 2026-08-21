Buccaneers Provide Clarity on Confusing Vita Vea Extension

The reporting around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ extension with defensive tackle Vita Vea has caused some confusion. Some reports have his deal as a $30M extension, while others list it at $48M. As Jenna Laine from ESPN explains, both could be correct depending on how you look at the deal.

“I’ve seen some confusion on what Vita Vea’s guaranteed numbers are,” wrote Laine. “Some are reporting $30 million and others $48 million. Multiple sources explained it this way: A one-year extension adds $6 million to the $18 million he was already set to make in 2026 for a total of $24 million — which became guaranteed — plus an additional $24 million guaranteed in 2027. So that’s $48 million.”

So, Vea did get an additional $30M in this extension. The deal is also essentially two years and $48M. It can provide a happy medium for both sides.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Provide Clarity on Vita Vea Contract

For Vea, he gets to see the extension as $30M in new money. When the New York Giants traded Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals, he signed a one-year, $28M extension. Beyond that, there are only four interior defensive linemen who are over $30M in salary.

Vea can see that he got $30M in new money this year, which is more than Lawrence, his closest peer, and also in the top-five range.

However, the Bucs see it differently. Because of his salary coming into it, they see it as a two-year, $48M deal. That is just $24M per year.

That is not even what Alim McNeill was given by the Detroit Lions. It is right in line with Derrick Brown. The Bucs wanted to be protected from Vea aging and the team being stuck with a bad deal.

With the deal being a one-year extension, they are not hit with a bad tab. More than that, his salary is not close to that of the elite defenders that he is comparing himself to. The deal looks so good from the perspective of Vea because he was playing for such a bargain to begin with.

Vea is Happy to be With Buccaneers

All reports were that Vea did not want to be paid at the top of the market. He wanted a contract that was closer to his peers, and he wanted security beyond the one year that he was signed.

Once the Bucs gave him a deal somewhat near the range that he wanted, he accepted the deal. This puts to bed any discussion of his trade request. When asked about the request, Vea made it clear that it was a part of the business of the NFL.

“It’s just all part of the business,” Vea said. “I got drafted here. I made Tampa my home. I love it here. The guys on the team are like brothers to me.”

Vea said that discussions and trade requests happen every year. This happened to be the year that he had to pull out the tactic.

“This is something that happens every year,” Vea said. “It just so happened to be me this year. There was some stuff that we both had to figure out on both sides, and we got that all squared away. I’m happy we can put that all behind us.”