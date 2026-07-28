Vita Vea Sends Buccaneers Clear Message With Camp Decision

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Vita Vea did attend training camp. He is not going to be a holdout. Despite requesting a trade from the team during a contract dispute, the ninth-year veteran was with the team and appeared to be in good spirits.

Of course, in today’s NFL, the hold-in is just as popular, if not more popular than the holdout. So, Vea was at camp, but he was not participating as he was holding in. Jenna Laine of ESPN captured Vea with his jersey on at the practice field, but supporting his teammates rather than running through the drills with them.

Vita Vea Shows up to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp Despite Contract Dispute

If Vea held out and did not attend training camp, he would have been at risk of losing $50K every day that he missed. Vea had to pass a physical and a conditioning test to avoid being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

So, Vea showed up and is in good enough shape for the Bucs’ doctors. However, now he is not practicing. That is the art of the hold-in, as he will suggest it is a minor tweak or ailment. Because this is the dog days of summer, there would be no reason to rush back a star player who could suit up if it were Sunday.

So, Vea can now take his time getting back to the practice field without any contract issues. The Bucs are understanding of this, but will let it play out as they negotiate with his team.

The Buccaneers Plan to Extend Vita Vea

Despite the trade request, the Bucs’ intentions appear to be extending him. Tampa Bay has a track record of letting things brew into training camp and get closer to the season before they make big moves. Luke Goedeke signed an extension in September of 2024, and Zyon McCollum signed his extension in September of 2025.

So, the team could go a few weeks, work things out with Vea, and he will be back on the field soon. However, there is also a question from the Bucs’ side.

Vea is highly productive, but will be 31 years old this year. That is typically when players at his size and ability start to see their play diminish. So, Vea is going to want to get paid for what he did. The Bucs will want to protect themselves from what might come.

This is why Vea is forcing their hands with a trade request. However, right now the valuation for Vea is not going to be right for what the Bucs want to get back from him. They would rather play hardball and force Vea back on his current deal than take a lowball offer to help another team out.

This is why the discussions are a bit tricky right now. The early thought is that Vea will sign eventually and return to practice with the Bucs. However, every day of his hold-in will bring more questions about where his future lies.