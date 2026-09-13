Bucs Won’t Have Injury-Prone WR Week 1 vs. Bengals

At this point, it’s more of a surprise when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan actually plays.

McMillan will miss a game due to injury for the 3rd consecutive season after he was ruled out for Sunday’s season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Bucs inactives are WR Jalen McMillan, CB Ayden Garnes, DL DeMonte Capehart, DJL Elijah Simmons, G Billy Schrauth, T Justin Skule and RB Sean Tucker,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning.

It could mean we get to see more of a young pool of talented players for the Buccaneers — including buzzy rookie wide receiver Ted Hurst.

“No Sean Tucker or Jalen McMillan,” NFL analytics reporter Zhain Dhanani wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Should be good for Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell. Would also pay attention to Ted Hurst — sneaky add if Jalen McMillan’s issue lingers.”

It was quite a shift from just 2 days ago when it appeared McMillan was on track to play.

“Bucs look entirely healthy for Week 1,” Stroud wrote on Friday. “RB Sean Tucker is practicing again today and WRs Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan show no limitations.”

Bucs WR Jalen McMillan Elite — When Healthy

McMillan has played a massive role in the offense before.

As a rookie in 2024, McMillan had 37 receptions for 461 yards and 8 touchdowns, but put up the bulk of those stats down the stretch with 24 receptions for 316 yards over the final 5 games of the regular season — a stretch in which he led the NFL with 7 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, he’s missed 17 regular-season games over his 1st 2 seasons — 3 games with a hamstring injury as a rookie in 2024 and 14 games due to a severe neck injury in 2025.

Mystery Surrounding Jalen McMillan’s Initial Injury

McMillan was initially diagnosed with a “severe neck sprain” after he was injured against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a preseason game on August 16.

He was also initially projected to return for Week 8 or Week 9, but didn’t make his regular-season debut until Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons.

The twist was that McMillan didn’t really have a neck sprain — he actually fractured three vertebrae in his neck and, according to a story from ESPN’s Jenna Laine, doctors initially told McMillan there was a chance he could have been paralyzed for life.

“I mean, it was dark for me at first,” McMillan told Laine. “First, I felt good, and I thought it was just a minor injury and then the doctor said I almost got paralyzed, so it kind of scared me a little bit. And then there was doubt too because I didn’t know if I was going to be playing again.”

“Insane that Jalen McMillan was nearly paralyzed, didnt know if he’d ever play again and we were told for months on end it was a strain and he’d be back after the BYE,” EMT Ashlie wrote on X. “I need a 30 for 30 on the 2025 Bucs.”