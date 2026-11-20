Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield might end up playing in the team’s Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions despite a foot strain. While Mayfield might play, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson made it clear that the recent injuries and lack of practice and playing time likely have to do with Mayfield struggling so far this season.

The Bucs franchise quarterback has four interceptions and six fumbles while the team is 2-4 with him as a starter. Robinson noted that the biggest issue is Mayfield finding rhythm.

“Yeah, I think it’s just kind of just trusting your eyes and trusting your feet,” said Robinson on what is leading to more interceptions from Mayfield. “You know, a quarterback position, you gotta have your eyes in the right spot. Pre-snap, you gotta have the right drop. You gotta have your eyes in the right spot post-snap.”

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Robinson made it clear that it is harder to trust those things when you are not playing as much.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is Struggling to Find Rhythm

Mayfield started the first three weeks of the season. However, before he could get into midseason form, he suffered a thumb injury that sidelined him for three weeks. He has been back for three weeks and now is missing practice with a foot strain.

Robinson admitted this is not helpful for his development in the offense.

“It’s just trusting— you know, it’s a play that we’ve run, he’s run probably 200 times in his career, and it just so happened on that play it was an interception that led to it the other way,” said Robinson. “So I know he’s gonna come back, and it’s been a hard rhythm for him season-wise. We get the first 3 games, he gets hurt, would’ve loved for him to obviously play those games that he missed. Then he comes back, and you got the thumb, and so we’re almost in four-minute football for two games straight.”

Robinson noted that while Mayfield returned, he threw 14 passes in his first two games back.

Bucs Need More From Mayfield

Mayfield was still dealing with his thumb, and the team led by multiple scores in both games. So, they did not force him to pass. The issue is that when he needed to pass more against the Chicago Bears, he had no rhythm.

“So it’s been a weird rhythm to kind of get him rolling,” stated Robinson. “That’s our responsibility to make sure that we can get him feeling good, feeling confident. I know he’s the most confident guy out there, but— but yeah, it’s all our responsibility, and that’s coaches, players alike, and we gotta make sure that we get those things corrected because we have turned the football over too much, and we’ve missed some opportunities. I know we can definitely take advantage of.”

Mayfield did not practice on Wednesday, but returned on Thursday with expectations that he will play. We will see if the injury and lack of practice time continue to stall his progress. The Bucs play the Detroit Lions in Week 11.