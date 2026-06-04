Buccaneers Defender Predicts Major Defensive Improvement in 2026

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense was nowhere near where it was expected to be in 2025. However, veteran cornerback Zyon McCollum is confident that the team made the right moves along the front of the defense to show internal improvement along the back end. The expectation for McCollum is a much-improved defense.

“For the trust aspect, just knowing those guys are going to get home,” McCollum said when explaining why the defensive front will make them better. “We will be better overall because of things like that. They’re going to hit home, so we need to make sure we are in position to intercept those passes.”

McCollum sees a different energy and is expecting a better group from front to back. It is notable that the majority of the moves the Bucs made this offseason were along the front, and the team is mostly looking to run things back in the secondary now that the pass rush is improved.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Made Big Changes Along Defensive Front

The biggest move the Bucs made this offseason was drafting Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain 15th overall. He is a potential instant impact player, and he is expected to start across from Yaya Diaby on day one, giving them an improved starter. With Al-Quadin Muhammad signed in free agency, the Bucs’ depth is much better as well.

Tampa Bay also signed A’Shawn Robinson and Rakeem Nunez-Roches in free agency. Those are veteran leaders, but also playmakers along the interior. With the drafting of DeMonte Capehart, Calijah Kancey being healthy, and Elijah Roberts entering year two, the Bucs feel the pass rush is going to make life a lot easier for the secondary members.

Bucs Need a Big Year From Their Secondary in 2026

The Bucs are running things back with their starting secondary and are expecting a much-improved unit, not only because of the pieces around them, but because the players all made strides as well.

McCollum had a hip injury last year, but even when he did play, he was not nearly as good as he was in 2024. He needs to prove that he is healthy and show that the pass rush was the issue last year. Benjamin Morrison will start across from him. The second-year cornerback missed most of his rookie season with injuries, but when he did start, he struggled. He will be replacing Jamel Dean, which was the plan all along. However, he might not be up to the challenge.

The Bucs are leaning on him to take a second-year step, and the group around him is making him look better.

Jacob Parrish started in the slot last year, but he was only a rookie. He should improve as a player in year two. Then, Tykee Smith started in the slot as a rookie but moved to safety in his second year. Now, he will be a third-year starter and in his second year at the same spot. The growth from these players with the better supporting cast calls for a better defense.