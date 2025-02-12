Taylor Swift May Have More Bad News For Travis Kelce After Rough Super Bowl

Super Bowl 59 was a battle of football titans pitting the 15-2 Kansas City Chiefs, champions of the AFC, against the 14-3 NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. But the game did not turn out to the the thrilling struggle of great teams and future Hall of Fame players that fans, the media, and the NFL itself expected it would be, with Philadelphia humiliating defending champion Kansas City 40-22 in a game that was not nearly as close as even the 18-point gap in the final score suggested.

As if the debacle on the field was not enough of a disaster, according to a bombshell report published Monday by Great Britain’s leading celebrity-watching magazine, Hello!, an even more world-shaking calamity may have occurred off the field. According to Hello! senior editor Faye James, global pop music mega-star Taylor Swift may have decided to split up with her boyfriend of almost two years, Chiefs tight end and future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce.

Kelce’s Performance Was Not a Factor in Super Bowl

The 35-year-old Kelce, who has caught 20 touchdown passes in postseason games in the course of his 12-year career, failed to catch even one in Sunday’s Super Bowl and in fact turned in a disastrous performance overall, catching just four passes for 39 yards and largely being a non-factor in the game.

Swift, also 35 years old and who usually attends only Chiefs home games, was there at the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans to watch the entire fiasco unfold. Afterward, according to the Hello! report, she “was not spotted at any Super Bowl after parties and did not accompany her boyfriend out of the stadium, instead opting to lay low after the Chiefs’ defeat. Instead, she jumped on a private jet in the New Orleans airport, with her entire body obscured by security apart from a pair of ruby red slippers.”

Her choice of the red slippers somehow was taken by some fans as a clue that the “Eras Tour” superstar — who has reportedly amassed a personal fortune of $1.6 billion from her unprecedented career — was declaring an end to her relationship with Kelce.

“We’re waking up from the dream. It’s very much like The Wizard of Oz when Dorothy wakes up, realizes it’s all a dream, clacks her heels and goes back home,” one “Swiftie,” as Swift’s fans call themselves, said in a video posted to TikTok.

Swift Recently Obsessed With ‘Wizard of Oz’

On the other hand, Hello! pointed out, Swift has been slyly referencing the classic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz for several months running now, “with her Instagram displaying a consistent column of yellow down the middle of her grid, sparking the Yellow Brick Road Theory, that suggests something big is coming from the singer,” James wrote. “She also opted for a more literal interpretation in her ‘Karma’ music video, where she dressed in gingham and skipped down the Yellow Brick Road.”

In other words, the red slippers could have been just another Wizard of Oz reference from Swift.

But not all fans thought so. In the comments to the TikTok video, another Swiftie wrote, “That is a BOLD statement from her!!” and a third Swiftie wondered aloud, “Are they breaking up?”

According to a People Magazine report, however, the Swift-Kelce couple will indeed be “taking a break” after the Super Bowl, but they will be doing so together.