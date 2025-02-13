Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Have Things to Discuss After Bad News From His Team

Following the Kanas City Chiefs’ crushing Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, spirits were obviously low in the Chiefs’ camp — and possibly none lower than that of future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce turned in an ugly performance all around — both as a receiver, catching only four passes for 39 yards, and in any tight end’s other most important function, as a blocker.

Kelce’s seeming lack of effort to block Eagles’ linebacker Josh Sweat on back-to-back plays in the second quarter, allowing Sweat to sack Chiefs’ superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was so egregious the missed blocks became viral memes online. With the Chiefs trailing 10-0 at the time, the two low-energy play by Kelce effectively shut down Kansas City’s chances of closing the gap before halftime.

Later in the game, with the Chiefs down 27-0 with about 4:15 left to go in the third quarter, Kelce simply stood still in the middle of the field with his arms at his side as Mahomes scrambled away from the Eagles pass rush looking for an open man. Kelce has generally been Mahomes’ favorite target, but in this case the 35-year-old tight end made no effort to get open and provide a target for his desperate quarterback.

Travis and Taylor Will Need to Have a Serious Talk

After the Super Bowl was over, Kelce reportedly retreated with his prospective fiancé, global pop music megastar Taylor Swift, as the couple got ready for a long-awaited vacation. And after Chiefs officials hit Kelce with a dose of bad news this week, it appears Swift and Kelce will have to face some serious conversations on their getaway.

According to one “insider” quoted by Page Six, during their time alone together the high-profile couple intend to “talk about their future.”

The news Kelce received from his team is likely to give them a new subject to talk about, when it comes to their future together.

Kelce has not left on vacation yet, apparently. Speaking Wednedsay on the New Heights podcast hosted by his brother, Eagles retired offensive lineman Jason Kelce, the 12-year veteran tight end confronted the topic that, other than the Chiefs’ Super Bowl defeat, has been perhaps the hottest subject among NFL watchers in the wake of Sundays’ game — his possible retirement.

“I know everybody wants to know whether I am playing next year and right now I am just kicking everything down the road,” Kelce said. “I am not making any crazy decisions… I’ve been fortunate over the past five, six years, I’ve played more football than anybody.”

‘Wear and Tear’ on Kelce’s Body a Factor to Consider

Kelce noted that with the Chiefs reaching the Super Bowl in five of the last six seasons and the AFC champioship game in both 2018 and 2021, “that means I’m playing an extra three games more than everybody else in the entire league. That’s a lot of wear and tear on your body.”

But Kelce will not be able to kick his decision down the road much farther. The Chiefs handed him some bad news in that regard on Thursday. To give allow themselves proper preparation for the NFL offseason, the Kansas City front office set a hard deadline of March 14 for Kelce to make up his mind.

If Kelce retires, will that mean a retreat from the spotlight — an intense spotlight the Swift has so far been able to share with him in their two-year relationship? And with the “wear and tear” on his body from football, how will Kelce’s physical health affect the future of their relationship? It appears that in just over one month from today, February 13, Swift and Kelce may let the world know the answers.