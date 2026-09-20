UPDATE: Saquon Barkley’s Injury Status In Eagles-Titans Game

On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans are playing the second game of their season (at home) against the Philadelphia Eagles.

During the first quarter, Saquon Barkley suffered an injury.

Underdog NFL wrote: “Status alert: Saquon Barkley (left arm) headed to medical tent Sunday.”

It’s now been announced that Barkley is going to the locker room.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia wrote: “Saquon Barkley is going to the locker room and he’s holding his left side”

There has been no official word from the team on social media.

UPDATE: The Eagles have announced the latest on Barkley.

The Eagles wrote (via X): “Injury Update: RB Saquon Barkley (stinger) is questionable to return.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

Eliot Shorr-Parks: “Saquon Barkley is slow to get up. Looks like his left arm. On the sideline now with trainers and going right into the medical tent”

EJ Smith: “Saquon Barkley is running indoors with trainers. He’s holding his chest as he jogs. #Eagles”

@PHLEaglesNation: “Saquon Barkley is running (worth noting) to the locker room.”

@DrJesseMorse: “Saquon Barkley Possible left shoulder injury. Here’s the play but the injury/mechanism is not obvious. Despite being in the red zone, Saquon headed to the locker room under his own power. It’s possible he’s getting x-rays (shoulder, neck?).”

@thomasrp93: “Barkley is hurt. Another tackle behind the line of scrimmage and his shoulder is hanging. #Eagles”

Emmanuel Acho: “First Eagles play from scrimmage with its new look offensive line: Saquon Barkley gets tackled for loss and then leaves the game injured. 🤮”

@DiBonaNFL: “Eagles lined up in two-by-two in 12-personnel to start the game with a Saquon Barkley run. It looked like Cam Jurgens was beat and Barkley was tackled for no gain and hurt on the play.

Looking At Barkley

Barkley is in the middle of his third season with the Eagles.

He had spent the first six years of his NFL career with the New York Giants.