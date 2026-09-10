Cam Ward Near Bottom of Week 1 QB Rankings

Cam Ward showed many positive signs in 2025 after the Tennessee Titans made him the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. That was true even with a dismal 3-14 record.

He finished with 3,169 yards and 15 touchdowns and added two more on the ground. Titans fans are hoping he takes a huge leap in his second season. There are just lingering unknowns about the overall talent on the team, especially after Ward took 55 sacks last season.

An early projection by one analyst highlights the unknowns about Ward’s 2026 outlook.

Cam Ward Near Bottom of Initial QB Rankings

CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell recently released his Week 1 starting quarterback rankings and readers had to keep on scrolling to find Ward, who showed up at No. 27 overall. That is one spot behind Jaxson Dart and one ahead of Kirk Cousins.

“Cam Ward finished his rookie year strong with 12 total touchdowns to just three turnovers in his final eight starts of the season,” Podell writes. “Overall, it was a bumpy year with 17 total touchdowns to 14 turnovers while taking an NFL-most 55 sacks. Tennessee did invest significant amounts of resources in both free agency and the draft to bolster his supporting cast, so perhaps Ward can take a big step forward in 2026.”

Podell does note that Ward finished the season strong, giving Titans fans plenty of hope for a big year in 2026. The team also selected Carnell Tate with the No. 4 overall pick this year, adding a dynamic No. 1 receiver to the offense.

Ward will just need to find a way to avoid taking so many hits in order to protect himself and to run an efficient offense.

Titans Have Winnable Game in Week 1

The good news for Ward and the Titans is that they will host the New York Jets on Sunday. Tennessee is favored in the game against a Jets team trotting out Geno Smith at quarterback.

This gives the Titans a great chance to start with a win and avoid last year’s 0-4 start that ended any playoff hopes before October even rolled around. That’s not a way to inspire confidence in a rookie quarterback.

The Titans open at home against the Jets before hosting a strong Philadelphia Eagles team in Week 2. That game may be more of a measuring stick for Ward and his progression as a legitimate franchise quarterback.

Yet the focus for now is on Week 1 and a win should see Ward move up Podell’s rankings in Week 2.