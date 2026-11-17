A former Tennessee Titans signing could return to the field.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Pittsburgh Steelers will work out cornerback Nazeeh Johnson.

“Source: The #Steelers have former #Chiefs CB Nazeeh Johnson in for a workout today. Johnson had 66 tackles and one sack during his time in Kansas City, won two Super Bowls and was also a key special teamer.”

Johnson signed with the Titans in free agency on a one-year deal but was released after ankle surgery.

The cornerback was hit with a six-game suspension in the offseason due to PEDs, but Johnson clarified the test failed due to taking infertility medication.

In his professional career, the defender has logged three pass deflections, a sack and 66 total tackles. Nazeeh Johnson has won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, logging a pass deflection and eight total tackles in the playoffs.

Now, the former seventh-round draft pick can work his way back to an NFL roster.

Robert Saleh Drops Cam Ward Statement

Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh said he wants to shift the offense so second-year quarterback Cam Ward can be a “field general” to evaluate if the former number one overall draft pick could become the franchise player they are hoping for.

“To be fair to Cam, we’ve said from the beginning we were going to give him every opportunity to prove that he is a franchise quarterback of the Tennessee Titans,” Saleh said, via the Titans.

“So, philosophically, the change was: How are we going to evaluate whether or not is he capable of being our franchise quarterback if we don’t give him the opportunity to prove it? And I think over the last three weeks he has done that. Or, at least is doing it.”

Ward has thrown for 200 or more yards in two consecutive games and two touchdown passes, something he hasn’t done since Weeks 16 and 17 last season.

With the young QB taking command of the field, it could help the offense and set it up the way he likes.

Cam Ward is on course to have a better passing season on almost every metric, which would serve as a huge development boost.

Titans Hoping for Rookie WR’s Return

The Titans lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, but didn’t have rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate.

The wide receiver is recovering from a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 7 and missed the following two games for Tennessee (Week 9 was the team’s bye).

Tate leads the team in receiving yards (413) and is Cam Ward’s second-most targeted receiver.

Robert Saleh said he is “hopeful” the rookie will return against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11.

Getting the number one option back would be a boost to the offense and could snap the team’s losing streak.