The Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk has a history of quick trigger firings, and the last thing Robert Saleh would want amid the Titans’ 1-8 slide is getting caught in the crosshairs.

Yet, it is the only thing ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler warned Saleh about.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler Warns Robert Saleh About Titans Owners

“And Tennessee seems like one to watch because of the Titans’ penchant for firings in recent years,” Fowler wrote in his Week 12 buzz notes. “I’m curious whether Tennessee breaks precedent and gives Robert Saleh time. The roster is not good, but no rebuild is ever easy for the coach because of the inevitably bad product. The Titans are 1-9, and a 51-30 loss to Dallas prompted Saleh to call his defense “dogs” in a news conference. I’m not sure where to go with that, but what I’m saying is Tennessee is usually a wild card based on recent history.”

Strunk has two distinct patterns when it comes to firing. Publicly stating her confidence in a coach and then pulling the trigger days later is the first.

She did it with Mike Mularkey in January 2018. Strunk released a public statement saying Mularkey was their coach “moving forward” right after Tennessee won a wild-card playoff game in Kansas City. Eight days later, right after the Divisional Round loss to New England, she fired him.

Then came her longtime GM Jon Robinson in 2022, whom she fired in the middle of the season –just two days after Eagles’ A.J. Brown torched the Titans, even though Robinson had signed a contract extension earlier that same year.

The most recent one was Ron Carthon in getting fired in 2025 days after she preached about alignment and patience.

Brian Callahan and Mike Vrabel didn’t even get any public statements before Strunk pulled the rug out from under them. Compared to the usual three-year leash most coaches get around the league, Callahan barely had time to show real progress before his window closed.

Saleh Makes Statement on Titans Owner

It’s clear that this time, it’s a little different for Saleh. Because on Monday, it was Saleh who made a public statement. Saleh told reporters that he feels “100%” supported by Strunk and called his job security “a non-issue”.

Because Mularkey, Robinson, and Callahan all got public backing right before Strunk suddenly fired them, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler basically warned that Strunk’s “full support” doesn’t guarantee anything if the 1-9 Titans keep getting blown out down the stretch.

Saleh is also squarely on many hot seat lists, and CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns ranks him at No. 8 out of his Top 10.

“One-and-done coaches used to be a relative rarity in this league, but there has been one in each of the last five hiring cycles, and Saleh is the most likely candidate to add to that streak,” Bahns writes.

“If he can continue to squeeze promising games out of Ward and the other young weapons, including Carnell Tate (once he returns to the lineup), Saleh will have something to sell to the front office. If not, the Titans might be back in the market for another quarterback come draft time, and they will have to decide whether Saleh is the right person to oversee his development.”