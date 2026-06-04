Former Titans $76 Million Defender Meets with AFC West Team

L’Jarius Sneed joined the Tennessee Titans on a four-year, $76 million deal back in the 2024 free agency, but has been plagued by injuries since joining the franchise.

The cornerback suffered a quad injury during the 2024 season with the team, which sidelined him and required surgery. The same injury prevented Sneed from participating in the 2025 training camp, as he was placed on the physically unable to perform list. Sneed returned to the squad and played seven games last season, but again, the quad injury forced the player to call it a season.

After hiring Robert Saleh as head coach, the Titans parted ways with the former $76 million addition.

Now one of the best remaining free agents left in the market, L’Jarius Sneed will have many teams calling his name. But it was recently reported that the defender met with a familiar team.

L’Jarius Sneed Meets with Former Team

L’Jarius Sneed’s time with the Tennessee Titans did not go as planned, but now, as a free agent, he could return to the city where he had the most success.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Sneed is meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that drafted him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Sneed has won Super Bowl 57 and 58 with the Chiefs and had his best seasons with the organization.

From the 2021 to the 2023 season, the cornerback missed only 3 games in his career – he missed 7 his rookie season. During those three years, Sneed played at his best, recording 33 pass deflections, 7 interceptions, 262 combined tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Meeting with KC doesn’t mean he will end up signing with the team, but it could put him back on a Championship contender (if Patrick Mahomes is 100% by the start of the season or at least mid-season).

If he were to return to Kansas City, Sneed would be replacing both All-Pro Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, the team’s cornerback pairing, who are now on the Los Angeles Rams.

This could also hurt L’Jarius Sneed if he were to return. He would take the top cornerback spot and receive extra playing time as a player with injury history. If the Chiefs were to take a chance on the cornerback and has another quad injury, it could ruin KC’s playoff push.

Titans Added L’Jarius Sneed Replacement

While L’Jarius Sneed’s tenure with the Tennessee Titans did not go as planned, the organization looked to address the problem in free agency.

The Titans signed former New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor to a three-year, $58 million contract and will become the team’s unofficial, official CB1.

Compared to Sneed, Taylor has a healthy track record, having missed only four games in his career and playing in every game since the start of the 2022 season (starting 44).

During his time with the Saints, Taylor has recorded four consecutive seasons of 11 pass deflections or more (52 in total) — he also hauled in 4 interceptions and 293 combined tackles.

Now in Nashville, Alontae Taylor could provide the coverage defender the team has been hoping for.