Former 2-Year Titans Defender Signs with Kansas City Chiefs

After recently meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs a few days ago, former Tennessee Titans cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is signing with the AFC West team. The defender met with the Chiefs a few days prior and has now made it official. Insider Jordan Schultz reported the signing.

Sneed did not have the best tenure with the Titans after signing a four-year, $76 million deal.

Back-to-back injuries kept the cornerback off the field, as he played in only 12 games over his 2 seasons with Tennessee. In his time with the Titans, Sneed logged 3 pass deflections and 0 interceptions — the defender also had 49 total tackles.

Now back with the Chiefs on a one-year deal, L’Jarius Sneed returns to the team where he had the most success.

L’Jarius Sneed Returns to Former Team

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted L’Jarius Sneed in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Sneed had his better seasons with the Chiefs and could return to that status.

Sneed recorded 2 or more interceptions and 7 or more pass deflections in each of the first four seasons of his career. In his time with Kansas City, the cornerback recorded 40 pass deflections and 10 interceptions.

While on the Chiefs, Sneed helped the team win two Super Bowls (LVII and LVIII). For postseason stats, the cornerback has registered 7 pass deflections and an interception in 13 games.

The notable thing about Sneed’s first tenure with the Chiefs is that he was healthy. Outside of his rookie season (when he missed 6 games), Sneed missed 3 games in the final 3 seasons with the organization.

While injury/health history doesn’t correlate to each team, it does offer some help that Sneed will return to the field where he was most healthy.

Leaving the Titans and back on the Chiefs, L’Jarius Sneed faces a big challenge in his return to Kansas City.

L’Jarius Sneed Boosts Chiefs Cornerback Room

The Kansas City Chiefs signing L’Jarius Sneed adds much-needed help in their secondary.

The Chiefs trade Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams, with Jaylen Watson signing a three-year, $51 million deal with the Rams, leaving a hole in their defense.

McDuffie and Watson combined for 3 interceptions, 13 pass deflections and 127 tackles last season. With both gone, Kansas City had to address the cornerback room — KC did select Mansoor Delane to the team with the sixth overall pick in the 2026 draft.

The Tennessee Titans’ cornerback room, on the other hand, has found its replacement for L’Jarius Sneed. The Titans signed former New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor to a three-year, $58 million contract to become CB1.

Taylor, compared to Sneed, has a better health history, having played in every single game the last three seasons — Taylor missed only 3 games in his career.

New (defensive minded) head coach Robert Saleh has praised Taylor and revealed that he will be an automatic starter.

L’Jarius Sneed will have the opportunity to put his career back on track and get prime playing time as a likely starter with the Chiefs.