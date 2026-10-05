Robert Saleh Drops Honest Cam Ward Statement After Rough Start to Season

The Tennessee Titans are one of the last five winless teams in the NFL heading into Week 5 after losing to the Baltimore Ravens, 18-24.

Tennessee is averaging 13.8 points per game after four games this season, the second-fewest in the league.

Cam Ward was expected to take a massive jump in his second season under head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, but hasn’t shown the leap yet.

The quarterback has thrown for 726 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in 2026 so far, in the bottom half of QBs who started all four games this season.

Robert Saleh spoke to the media after the loss and dropped a positive statement about the young quarterback, showing his trust in Ward.

Saleh Has Confidence In Cam Ward

With a new coaching staff around him, it will take a while for Cam Ward to get confident in the new system. Learning every week, the quarterback has shown the quality that was expected of him as the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Head coach Saleh spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that he does have trust in Ward after his rough start to the 2026 season.

“We have the utmost confidence in Cam, we really do. I’m not trying to stand up here and show strength,” Saleh said. “The kid’s gonna be a damn good quarterback. Everyone just needs to take a deep breath and let him grow.”

“If you can’t objectively watch the tape and look at him from Week 1 last year to Week 1 this year to Week 4 yesterday and not see improvement, then you’re just being biased to your own opinion.”

With more time in Brian Daboll’s scheme and forming a connection with the rest of the players on offense, Cam Ward can develop into a quality starter for Tennessee later this season.

Cam Ward Reveals Slow Start to Season

Three of the Tennessee Titans’ losses this season have come from one-score games, showing the team is fighting to the end.

Cam Ward believes that missed red zone opportunities are holding the team back after the loss to the Ravens.

“Basically, the first four games of the season [have been] missed opportunities in the red zone,” the QB said. “Whether it’s throwing the football [or] running the football. But at the end of the day, it’s all of us. It’s not just one person… We all got to get better in the red zone.”

According to Team Rankings, the Titans are tied for the 23rd-ranked red zone scoring percentage (TD only) this season, scoring 50% of the time.

If the team gets efficient at scoring inside opponents’ 20-yard lines, the Titans could help boost that number and earn the first win of the season.