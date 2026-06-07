4-Year Tennessee Titans Player Signs With Washington Commanders

Anthony Firkser spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans.

He is coming off a year where he appeared in seven games for the Detroit Lions.

Over the offseason, Firkser became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NFL.

Washington Commanders Sign Former Titan

Earlier this month, Firkser signed a deal with the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders wrote (via X) on June 2: “We have made the following roster moves: – Signed TE Anthony Firkser – Released WR Ja’Corey Brooks”

Firkser has spent part of eight seasons in the NFL.

He signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent (out of Harvard).

The 31-year-old appeared in 58 games for the franchise, and had 106 receptions for 1,107 yards and five touchdowns.

In addition, Firkser helped the Titans reach the 2020 AFC Championship game.

Following the Titans, Firkser had quick stints with the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs (and Lions).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

@ChampagneKobe1: “anthony Firkser in the big 2026?? aint heard that name in a minute #titanup”

@BurgundyBurner: “The first WR released – now there is eleven on the roster. Brooks never really had an impact. Firkser is a solid blocker.”

@DistrictDivided: “This is actually a very interesting move! Ja’Corey Brooks was with the squad all the way to final cuts day last season and a fan favorite in a position of need at WR. Anthony Firkser may be here to help show Ben Sinnott what to do”

@De_Kyros: “Firkser is a solid, experienced pass-catching TE who’s been a reliable depth piece for years. Good hands, smart route runner, and useful in the red zone. He brings some stability to the position behind the starters.”

@LionsLiveWire: “Firkser just keeps sticking around man. Love it for him”

@thekbrownshow: “Firkser former Vrabel guy could have used him as additional TE depth @Patriots”