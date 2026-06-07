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4-Year Tennessee Titans Player Signs With Washington Commanders

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PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 25: Anthony Firkser #86 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates after catching a 3 yard touchdown pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game on August 25, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Anthony Firkser spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans.

He is coming off a year where he appeared in seven games for the Detroit Lions.

Over the offseason, Firkser became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NFL.

Washington Commanders Sign Former Titan

GettyAnthony Firkser #86 of the Tennessee Titans catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Earlier this month, Firkser signed a deal with the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders wrote (via X) on June 2: “We have made the following roster moves: – Signed TE Anthony Firkser – Released WR Ja’Corey Brooks”

Firkser has spent part of eight seasons in the NFL.

He signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent (out of Harvard).

The 31-year-old appeared in 58 games for the franchise, and had 106 receptions for 1,107 yards and five touchdowns.

In addition, Firkser helped the Titans reach the 2020 AFC Championship game.

GettyAnthony Firkser #86 and Rodger Saffold #76 of the Tennessee Titans celebrate a touchdown against the New England Patriots of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Following the Titans, Firkser had quick stints with the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs (and Lions).

Social Media Reacts

GettyRyan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans talks with Anthony Firkser #86 of the New England Patriots after the preseason game at Nissan Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

@ChampagneKobe1: “anthony Firkser in the big 2026?? aint heard that name in a minute #titanup”

@BurgundyBurner: “The first WR released – now there is eleven on the roster. Brooks never really had an impact. Firkser is a solid blocker.”

@DistrictDivided: “This is actually a very interesting move! Ja’Corey Brooks was with the squad all the way to final cuts day last season and a fan favorite in a position of need at WR. Anthony Firkser may be here to help show Ben Sinnott what to do”

@De_Kyros: “Firkser is a solid, experienced pass-catching TE who’s been a reliable depth piece for years. Good hands, smart route runner, and useful in the red zone. He brings some stability to the position behind the starters.”

@LionsLiveWire: “Firkser just keeps sticking around man. Love it for him”

@thekbrownshow: “Firkser former Vrabel guy could have used him as additional TE depth @Patriots”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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4-Year Tennessee Titans Player Signs With Washington Commanders

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