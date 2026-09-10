Titans Add 29-Game Starter to Boost Secondary Before Season Opener

The 2026 NFL season is underway and the Tennessee Titans will begin the Robert Saleh era against the New York Jets in Week 1.

With time left to strengthen the roster, the Titans added a former seventh-round draft pick from the 2023 draft to help bolster the defensive backfield.

Titans Add Fourth-Year Defender

Robert Saleh called the Tennessee Titans secondary a “sense of urgency” after the first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Now that preseason is over and the season opener is right around the corner, the Titans can do their best to address any secondary concerns before the Jets matchup.

According to senior writer Jim Wyatt of the Titans website, Tennessee has added former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones to the roster.

“The @Titans have signed CB Jaylon Jones to the team’s 53-man roster. The Titans have waived CB Melvin Smith Jr. from the active roster.”

Jones, the Colts’ 221st overall pick in the 2023 draft, has experience that could help the Titans’ secondary. The cornerback has played 44 games in his career, starting 29, has recorded two interceptions, 21 pass deflections and 162 total tackles.

Indianapolis released the cornerback a few days ago and it didn’t take long for him to return to an NFL roster.

Now part of the Titans, Jones will reunite with former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, whom he played under in his first two seasons in the league with the Colts. Under Bradley, the defender had the best season of his career, logging two interceptions, 12 pass deflections, a forced fumble and 100 combined tackles.

“I really like Jaylon,” Bradley said after the Titans signed the defender. “Big, tall corner, length to him. Physical… He’s got the skillset that’s very intriguing. We’re very excited about having him here.”

“I think he could get caught up very quickly. He’s been playing enough ball, he’s been in a couple of [defensive] systems… I think nothing less of the man that comes into this building.”

To make room for Jones, the Titans released cornerback Melvin Smith Jr. as a corresponding move.

Week 1 Will Be Big for Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh’s first coaching job was with the New York Jets and now, in his first opponent as head coach with the Tennessee Titans will be the Jets.

In his time with NY, Saleh finished with a 20-36 overall record and was fired in the middle of his fourth season.

“New York is still a special place,” Saleh said, via The Spun. “Gave me my first opportunity as a head coach. Our desire to win Week 1 and beat the Jets is because it’s Week 1 and nothing more. I am forever grateful for all the opportunity that they gave. I don’t hold grudges.”

With the season opener around the corner, the Titans head coach could start his first season in Nashville with a win.

Saleh is taking a different approach in his time with the Titans, as he will call the defensive plays for the AFC South squad, something he didn’t do with the Jets.