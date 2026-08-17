Titans Make Defensive Back Addition After Preseason “Urgency”

The Tennessee Titans continue to make changes to the roster after the 19-13 preseason win over the San Francisco 49ers. Tennessee began the Robert Saleh era with a win, but there is still room for improvement.

Saleh mentioned one of the rooms on the team, while not an area of concern, did display some “sense of urgency” after the 49ers matchup.

With plenty of time to amplify the roster before Week 1 of the 2026 season, the Titans made an addition to the defense.

Titans Make Addition in DB Room, Waive LB

After defeating the 49ers in the first week of preseason, the Tennessee Titans announced the addition of Corey Mayfield Jr. to the squad.

Mayfield Jr. originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent back in 2023 and has played for the AFC North team in preseason, but has yet to play a snap in the regular season.

The cornerback played five seasons in the NCAA with UTSA, recording 7 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 27 pass deflections and 167 total tackles. The CB also has experience playing in the UFL.

Now with another opportunity to cement his spot on an NFL roster, the cornerback enters the Titans secondary that is looking for depth after the first outing of the 2026 preseason.

To make room for Corey Mayfield Jr., the Titans waived/injured linebacker Sean Brown, who originally signed as an UDFA with Tennessee after the 2026 NFL Draft.

While Corey Mayfield Jr. is lower on the depth chart heading to the roster, the cornerback could receive more snaps during practice if the secondary is not performing at the level Robert Saleh is expecting the team to be at.

Robert Saleh Calls Secondary “Sense of Urgency”

The Tennessee Titans brought in Alontae Taylor and Cor’Dale Flott on three-year, $58 million and three-year, $45 million deals, respectively. While these two will head the cornerback room in the 2026 season, the first preseason game didn’t go right for the secondary room as a whole.

In the preseason opener against San Francisco, the Titans allowed 238 passing yards against a 49ers team that didn’t play Brock Purdy or Mac Jones.

“I’d love to tell you ‘No concern,’ but definitely there is a sense of urgency with regards to making sure we get fixed and we continue to put our guys in those situations in practice so we can continue getting that work,” the head coach said, via FanSided. “But, we’ll never panic, but urgency will always be high.”

Saleh is still implementing his defense and playstyle with the Titans alongside defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, which could explain the secondary’s poor performance.

As training camp and preseason continue, the DB room could improve their performance as they gain more experience under the new scheme. This allows Corey Mayfield Jr. the time to catch up with the rest of the defense and potentially grab a spot (or practice squad) for Week 1 of the season.