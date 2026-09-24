Titans OC Brian Daboll Gets Real About Week 3 Matchup Against Former Team

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is in his first season with the Nashville team, after spending the last four seasons as the head coach of the New York Giants.

Daboll went 20-40-1 across his four seasons with the Giants, with his only winning season and playoff appearance coming in his first year with the franchise, before he was let go after 10 games in the 2025 season.

Now on OC for the Titans, Daboll will get to face off against the team he coached for four years.

Speaking to reporters in the lead-up to the game, Brian Daboll dropped an honest take about returning to New Jersey.

Brian Daboll Talks Facing Giants

The Tennessee Titans aim to get their first win of the season after losing to the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles to start 2026.

Week 3 presents itself as the perfect opportunity for the Titans, as offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will play his former squad, the New York Giants.

A reporter asked Daboll about facing the team he coached the last four seasons, and the OC gave a straightforward answer.

“I’ve faced a lot of former teams before,” Daboll said. “It’s a one-week season, every week. So, you’ve gotta put everything you got into it. You’ve gotta get ready for schemes. New coordinators on their end. Different players. And as simple as it sounds, that’s what it is every week in the National Football League.”

“I have a ton of respect for the people in that organization, very grateful for the opportunity the Mara family and Tisch family gave me. From top [all the way] down to bottom, really good people in that building. But it’s about our players, it’s about getting ready for a game. I’ve been on a number of teams that played [former] teams before. Focus is on our players.”

While Brian Daboll has some positive feelings for the Giants, he will set them aside and attempt to help the Titans get their first win of the season.

Outside of the offensive coordinator, another addition to the Tennessee organization will face off against the former team in the Giants.

Titans $70 Million Signing to Also Face Former Team

Joining Brian Daboll in his former squad is wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who signed a four-year, $70 million contract in the offseason.

When asked, Robinson gave a heartwarming answer about playing the team that started his NFL career.

“I mean, I’m excited,” Robinson said. “No bad blood between us. Excited to see all those guys. I made a lot of friendships in the last four years being up there. I think it’ll be fun”

Wan’Dale Robinson has yet to have a strong game for the Titans so far and could do so against his former team.