Titans Warned They’re Making It ‘Impossible to Win’ With Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans are 0-2, and the concern surrounding quarterback Cam Ward is beginning to sound less like a conversation about the player and more like a referendum on the offense around him.

Clay Travis became the latest prominent voice to question how Tennessee is handling its second-year quarterback after another frustrating loss. His criticism was not subtle.

“Either the Titans have to move on from Cam Ward, or they have to actually let him be a quarterback in the NFL,” Travis said on Sport & State. “You cannot win with an eighth-grade offense. It is impossible to win with an eighth-grade offense in the NFL.”

Ward was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and started all 17 games as a rookie. Tennessee changed coaching staffs after that season, hiring Robert Saleh as head coach and Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator with Ward’s development becoming one of the franchise’s biggest priorities.

Two games into the new system, Tennessee is still searching for the formula that allows its young quarterback to take the next step.

Titans Facing Questions About How They Use Cam Ward

Travis’ biggest complaint centered around Tennessee’s approach in difficult third-down situations. He argued the Titans have become too willing to protect Ward rather than allowing him to attempt the throws an NFL quarterback eventually has to make.

“The Titans do not let Cam Ward throw the ball on third-and-long,” Travis said. “They run draws. They basically just give up on getting a first down if it’s anything more than six yards on third down. You can’t win games like that, and it’s not fair to him.”

Ward did show improvement in Tennessee’s 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He completed 13 of 20 passes for 183 yards without an interception and added two rushing touchdowns. The Titans even held a 20-17 lead with less than two minutes remaining before Philadelphia answered with the game-winning touchdown.

That performance followed a much rougher opener against the New York Jets. Ward has now completed 32 of 52 passes for 323 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions through two games, while Tennessee has scored only 30 points. He has also been sacked five times.

Cam Ward Needs a Chance to Prove What Titans Have

There is an obvious balance Tennessee has to find. Ward is still developing, and asking him to constantly rescue the offense on third-and-long is hardly a sustainable plan. At the same time, protecting a quarterback so aggressively that the offense becomes predictable can create an entirely different problem.

The Titans drafted Ward first overall because of his arm talent, creativity and confidence. At some point, Tennessee has to learn whether those traits can translate into winning NFL football, and that requires giving him opportunities to make difficult plays rather than avoiding them entirely.

Travis presented the situation as an extreme choice, but the larger point is difficult to ignore. If Ward is Tennessee’s franchise quarterback, the Titans eventually have to let him play like one.