Titans 186-Tackle Defender Tabbed Breakout Player Entering First Season Under Saleh

Robert Saleh will be at the helm of the Tennessee Titans after being hired to become their next coach.

One of the biggest changes the new HC will have, different from his tenure with the Jets, is that he will be the defensive playcaller for the franchise. This will benefit the defense, as he will call the plays the way he likes and won’t let anyone else take the role.

Under a defensive-minded head coach with a successful history of calling plays and developing players, some members on the defense could have a standout year.

One NFL analyst names a couple of members of the Titans roster as potential breakout candidates

Titans Defender Named Breakout Candidate

The Tennessee Titans added some quality names to their defense through free agency, such as Alontae Taylor and Cor’Dale Flott. But a member of the 2025 defense is touted as a potential key contributor ahead of next season.

NFL [dot] com analyst Bucky Brooks listed linebacker Cedric Gray as one of the Titans’ potential breakout candidates.

“The unheralded tackling machine could become a household name as the centerpiece of a defense birthed by Robert Saleh and Gus Bradley to terrorize opponents with various zone-based concepts,” Brooks wrote. “The ‘see ball, get ball’ philosophy meshes well with Gray’s instincts and diagnostic skills, which should lead to a spike in playmaking from the third-year pro.”

“Considering he finished fifth in total tackles (160) as a first-time starter in 2025, the linebacker could rack up jaw-dropping numbers behind a salty defensive front led by Jeffery Simmons.”

Alongside his total tackle number, Gray also registered 4 pass deflections and a sack last season, while starting 16 games for Tennessee.

Gray was the 7th overall graded linebacker last season from Pro Football Focus (78.9), out of 88 qualifying. Now under the guidance of Saleh (and Bradley), Gray could have his best season before he enters the fourth year of his rookie deal.

The linebacker has mentioned that he wants to be a complete player and has noted that he has been soaking in as much as he can so he could “be the best in my role on this system.”

Training camp begins in a few weeks and, if Cedric Gray has a strong training camp, could become the best linebacker in the league.

Titans Safety also Tabbed Breakout Candidate

Outside of Cedric Gray being named a breakout candidate, another member is also named as an option. This time, a member of the defensive back room.

Bucky Brooks names second-year safety Kevin Winston Jr. as the other potential breakout player for the Titans.

“The versatile defender should thrive in the Titans’ new scheme, which frequently deploys safeties near the line of scrimmage to make more plays on the ball,” Brooks wrote. “While Winston will handle some deep-safety duties in the team’s quarters looks, the selective use of three-deep coverage could lead to more action for Winston in the box, where he shines.”