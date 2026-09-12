Titans Claim $2 Million O-Lineman Off Waivers Before Season Opener

The Tennessee Titans are bolstering the offensive line just ahead of the season opener against the New York Jets.

According to Titans senior writer Jim Wyatt, the Titans have claimed guard Atonio Mafi off waivers.

“The @Titans have claimed OL Atonio Mafi off waivers. The Titans have waived OL Garrett Dellinger.”

Mafi, a fifth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, will be on his fourth team in four seasons. The guard last played 23 games in his career, started seven, and most recently played for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The offensive lineman has recorded around $2 million in career earnings since entering the league in 2023.

To make room for Mafi, the Titans waived Garrett Dellinger, a former 2025 seventh-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens. The guard made his professional debut with the Cleveland Browns, playing once.

Now, the former 243rd overall selection will have to find his potential fourth team in two seasons.

Offensive Line Is a Priority

The 2026 season is a big season for quarterback Cam Ward.

While Ward put up decent numbers in his rookie season, the first overall pick of the 2025 draft didn’t quite meet the expectations set on him.

Now under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, the 2026 season will be big for the QB. But it all starts with the offensive line, as it was a big issue for Ward last season.

The former Miami Hurricane was taken down 55 times in his rookie season, tied for the most in the league alongside Geno Smith.

With head coach Robert Saleh and Daboll now in the circle with Ward, they will do their best to protect the young quarterback.

Ward has mentioned the new offensive system has allowed him to be “himself,” which could be a big benefit ahead of his second season and prevent him from being sacked as often in 2026.

“I think I’m way more intelligent in terms of an NFL game,” Ward said, via the Tennessean. “I think playing on time is a big factor that’s been successful on offense. I think the more I can do that, the more it’s going to put myself and this offense in a successful situation.”

“They allow me to be myself… Upstairs and downstairs. The new system we’re in is more of my style. Coach Dabs is a big part of that. And I think the entire offensive and defensive staff, they don’t try to change the person or anything. Just be yourself.”

While Atonio Mafi will be a depth piece for the Titans in his tenure, depending on how long that is, he could provide some protection for Ward if one of the starters goes down with an injury.

Robert Saleh Explains How to Start Titans Tenure

Robert Saleh will enter his first season as head coach with the Tennessee Titans, his second head coaching job after the NY Jets.

The Titans ended the 2025 season with a 3-14 record, with Saleh hoping the team starts off the season with a win.

“I would speak for all 32 teams that winning Week 1, starting fast, is always good,” Saleh said, via Sports Illustrated. “You never know… You win a couple early, starting getting momentum, start getting confidence with a young group, who knows where it goes?”

If the Titans win, it would be a perfect start to the Saleh era, who would win against his former employer.