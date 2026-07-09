Titans 44-Reception Weapon Tabbed Breakout Candidate Before 2026 Season

The Tennessee Titans offense will look different heading into the 2026 season. Cam Ward will have a crucial year of development, with new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll now part of the organization and saying many positive things about the quarterback.

The quarterback didn’t live up to the expectations put on him his rookie season, but now, under Daboll, who was part of Josh Allen‘s crucial development years, it could be the right step in making Ward one of the best players at his position.

Aside from learning the playbook, the Titans’ weapons will need to play their part in helping Ward produce on the field. One NFL analyst names a member of Tennessee’s offense who could have a breakout season and become a key contributor.

Titans Second-Year Weapon Named Breakout Candidate

Tennessee didn’t have any standout receivers in the 2025 season, with no player recording more than 600 yards; two players have 4 receiving touchdowns.

Looking at next season, the offense will look a bit different with the additions to the coaching staff and the surrounding core around Cam Ward. But an ESPN analyst predicts a tight end to breakout for the Titans in 2026.

ESPN’s Ben Solak released a list of breakout candidates for every team in the league, naming second-year tight end Gunnar Helm for Tennessee.

“Big Gunnar Helm guy here. He has the tools of an NFL starter — length, size, speed, ball skills above the rim/away from his frame and toughness through contact,” Solak wrote. “If he’s an A-plus in any one trait, it’s his ability to track and adjust to the football. He makes the sort of tough downfield catches a tight end needs to make in order to become an explosive-play receiver.”

“Helm won’t lead the Titans in receptions given their offseason investments in Wan’Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate. But he is a QB-friendly third option in the passing game who can move the needle as a blocker if his technique improves to match the physical toolkit. The lightbulb was starting to go on last season, and as more eyes turn to Tennessee this season, I think he’ll have national recognition by this time next year.”

Helm was targeted 55 times by Ward in their rookie seasons, with the TE hauling in 44 of the passes for 357 yards and 2 touchdowns. The rookie tight end achieved those numbers as the second option at his position, behind Chig Okonkwo, who led the Titans in yards last season.

Appearing to be the first-choice option at tight end entering next season, Gunnar Helm will see an increased role and snap count in his second season.

Robert Saleh on the Second-Year Tight End

With training camp happening in a few weeks, the Tennessee Titans will get to see what the offense will look like at complete intensity.

Head coach Robert Saleh spoke highly of Gunnar Bell during offseason training, praising the tight end who is in the running for the TE1 spot.

“Gunnar [Helm] looks good,” Saleh said, via A to Z Sports. “He looks like a legit dude—from what he was a year ago to what he is now, especially physically. Again, once pads come on, we’ll be able to decide all that, but like all these guys, hopefully they take a big jump and find a way to grab the bull by the horns and take advantage of their opps.”

With the chemistry with Cam Ward, Gunnar Helm could cement himself as the top tight end on the roster if he has a strong training camp.