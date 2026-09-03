Ex-Titans QB Will Levis Seeks Second Chance During Tryout With AFC Team

Former Titans quarterback Will Levis went unclaimed on waivers on Monday after Tennessee released him on Sunday. But things could start looking up for Levis.

The New York Jets had Levis in for a workout on Thursday.

Titans Released Levis After Three Seasons

Tennessee drafted Levis with the 33rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and had two years to try to become the starter for the Titans.

Levis started nine games in his rookie season, throwing for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He got another chance to start in 2024, starting 12 games and throwing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

The 27-year-old quarterback only finished with a 5-16 record as a starter. When the 2025 NFL Draft arrived, his time as a starter ended after the Titans selected Miami’s quarterback, Cam Ward, with the No. 1 overall pick.

Tennessee wanted Levis to be Ward’s backup last season, but he didn’t make it in that role. He underwent surgery on his shoulder at the end of July to repair an AC joint injury he suffered earlier in the season.

The Titans pretty much moved off Levis as their backup this offseason when they signed Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract to back up Ward.

The Jets Would Be a Good Place for Levis

Levis should be able to find a new home this season, and the Jets would be an awesome opportunity for him.

The Jets are one of a few NFL teams with a poor QB situation right now. New York is set to start veteran quarterback Geno Smith, but the backup situation isn’t great either.

New York is going to run out rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik, whom the Jets drafted in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. If anything happens to Smith and Klubnik has to step in, the Jets could be in trouble.

Levis hasn’t had the greatest time in the NFL, but he could be a better backup option than Klubnik.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is entering the season on the hot seat after finishing with a record of 3-14 in his first year as head coach. If the Jets need to make a quarterback change from Smith at some point during the season, Glenn cannot solely rely on a fourth-round rookie to save his job.

The Jets should give Levis a chance to join their team this season and see what he can bring to the table. If he plays well, New York may have something for the future; if not, it should be a good position to draft a rookie in the first round next year.