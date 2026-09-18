Titans’ Robert Saleh’s Cam Ward Remarks Sound Alarmingly Familiar

Cam Ward isn’t Zach Wilson, but one NFL insider heard something following the Tennessee Titans’ season-opening loss that sounded uncomfortably familiar.

NFL insider Ari Meirov discussed Ward’s development with analyst Sam Monson following Tennessee’s 23-10 home loss to the New York Jets. The conversation turned to Titans head coach Robert Saleh’s explanation for why patience remains necessary with Ward, and Meirov immediately recognized language that reminded him of Saleh’s previous tenure with the Jets.

“You lose at home to the Jets in not competitive fashion,” Meirov said. “Robert Saleh goes to the podium and mentions, ‘Oh, Cam Ward has had seven offensive coordinators in seven years. We gotta take our time. He’s going to grow,’ and everything.”

Then came the comparison that should catch the attention of Titans fans.

“As somebody who has watched so many Robert Saleh press conferences, I was getting Zach Wilson vibes,” Meirov said. “That’s exactly what he used to say about Zach Wilson.”

Ari Meirov Clarifies Cam Ward-Zach Wilson Comparison

Meirov was careful not to declare Ward the next Wilson.

“I’m not calling Cam Ward Zach Wilson, but it was just an underwhelming performance,” Meirov said.

That’s an important distinction. Comparing two quarterbacks after Ward has played only one game in his second NFL season would be premature, and Saleh’s underlying point about stability has merit.

Ward has dealt with remarkable coaching turnover throughout his football career. Saleh said the Titans are attempting to give their quarterback the repetition and continuity necessary to establish a foundation rather than forcing him to constantly start over.

The concern raised by Meirov is instead about how familiar the explanation sounded. Wilson struggled after the Jets selected him No. 2 overall in 2021, eventually leaving New York after three seasons. Saleh coached Wilson throughout that tenure, giving Meirov’s familiarity with those press conferences additional context when he heard Tennessee’s coach discussing Ward.

Titans Still Have Time to Change Cam Ward Conversation

Ward’s NFL results haven’t yet matched the expectations that came with Tennessee selecting him No. 1 overall in 2025. He completed 59.8% of his passes as a rookie while throwing for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. There were encouraging signs late in the season, however, as Ward threw 10 touchdowns against only one interception over his final eight starts.

His second season then opened with another frustrating performance. Ward completed 19 of 32 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown against New York while Tennessee generated only 195 total yards in the loss. Those numbers make Meirov’s observation worth considering, but they don’t make Ward’s future predetermined.

Saleh has publicly maintained that Ward possesses the tools and mental makeup necessary to develop into the quarterback Tennessee needs. His argument is that development requires stability and time, something Ward hasn’t consistently received.

That makes the next stretch of Ward’s career particularly important. The Titans now have Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll in place, giving Ward an opportunity to prove what he can become with greater continuity around him.

Meirov isn’t calling Ward the next Zach Wilson. For Titans fans, the unsettling part is that he’s heard Saleh explain quarterback struggles like this before.