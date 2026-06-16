Titans Make Two Additions Before Start of Minicamp

The Tennessee Titans begin their first day of minicamp today, getting a first glimpse of the team at full capacity. Before the first day of mandatory practice, the Titans made a couple of additions to the squad.

According to the Titans’ team reporter/editor Jim Wyatt, the team has signed defensive end Jalyn Holmes and center Andre James to the roster.

Holmes, an 8-year veteran, spent the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders, racking up 21 combined tackles in 10 games. The defensive lineman has recorded 4 sacks, 102 combined tackles and 3 pass deflections in his career.

The Titans will be the sixth stop in Jayln Holmes’ career if he were to make the roster for the 2026 season.

Added to the offensive line is center Andre James, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers. James featured in every game of the season, but started just one, playing just 84 snaps. The O-lineman was also featured in special teams, playing 79 snaps.

James will join the Titans’ offensive front, which didn’t see much strengthening in the offseason, leaving him an opportunity to fight for a starting job or at least become a rotational piece. Andre James recorded a 68.6 pass-block grade from Pro Football Focus last season. The center has also played for the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders.

Titans Part Ways with Two Players

To create the roster spots for Jalyn Holmes and Andre James, the Tennessee Titans parted ways with two players.

CJ Ravenall was waived after one season with the Titans. The defensive lineman played in 14 games, starting 1, recording 6 combined tackles and a forced fumble in his only season with the organization.

Ravenall, an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western, was previously with the Baltimore Ravens but did not make an appearance for the team.

Also released from the roster is center Trey Hill, who was originally signed as a depth piece for the Titans this offseason.

Hill spent the 2025 season on the Chicago Bears practice squad but did not play in a game for them. The center last played on the game-day field in the 2024 season for the Cincinnati Bengals. Hill has played in 25 games in his career, starting 3. Now, he enters free agency and looks to find another opportunity elsewhere.

Titans Begin Minicamp

As mentioned, the Tennessee Titans are in their first of two days of mandatory minicamp.

The squad will get their first look at full strength, with rookies and veterans taking the field to showcase what the team will look like under first-year head coach Robert Saleh.

The HC spoke to the media and said a few players won’t be on the field on the first day of minicamp, but noted it will be a “mostly full roster” for the two-day practice period, calling minicamp an extension of OTAs.

Under Saleh and his coaching staff, which includes offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, the Titans roster will look to have an improved season from 2025.