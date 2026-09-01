Ex-Titans Stars Bluntly Predict Clear Ceiling of Cam Ward-Led Team

Taylor Lewan and Will Compton are known for their Bussin’ With The Boys podcast these days, but once upon a time they suited up for the Tennessee Titans.

Lewan spent all nine seasons of his seasons (2014-2022) with the Titans, establishing himself as one of the best offensive tackles in the league, advancing to three straight Pro Bowls (2016-2018). Meanwhile, Compton spent nine seasons in the NFL, starring with the Washington Commanders (2013-2017) before spending two stints with the Titans (2018 and 2020).

Fast forward to the present day and things aren’t pretty for the Titans. They’re coming off of their fourth consecutive losing season and third consecutive finish at the bottom of the division. Despite drafting Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick last year, the Titans still went 3-14 for the second consecutive season.

Things are starting to look up on paper entering the 2026 season. The Titans acquired 1,000-yard receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and drafted former Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Carnell Tate with their top pick. Meanwhile, they brought in Robert Saleh as the new head coach and Brian Daboll as the offensive coordinator.

“I think they’re going to be well camouflaged toward the bottom of the division,” said Will Compton in a one-on-one interview with Heavy Sports, making reference to Bud Light’s new “Can-o-Flage” campaign. “I think they’ll be well-camouflaged in the sense that they’re gonna hide in the bushes. No one’s gonna see them coming, and they’re gonna surprise some people. I’m seeing seven wins this year.”

One of the major issues for the Titans last season was protecting Ward. The rookie quarterback suffered a league-leading 55 sacks, which was a major reason Tennessee never really could get it going on offense. They ranked 30th in scoring with 16.7 points per game, a major reason why they hired an offensive mastermind such as Daboll.

Lewan believes Ward will have a “jump” this season because the offensive line can only get better.

“I think Cam Ward has a jump in this season,” Lewan told Heavy Sports of the second-year quarterback. “I think the offensive line — good news with the offensive line can only get better.”

Taylor Lewan Compares Carnell Tate to A.J. Brown

Lewan also made sure to credit the Titans’ moves in upgrading the wide receiver core with Tate and Robinson. He compared Tate to former Titans star receiver and Pro Bowler A.J. Brown.

“Carnell Tate, you see some of the highlights they got out there in the socials,” said Lewan. “I think this kid is the next A.J. Brown of the Tennessee Titans. I’m just gonna say that the big knock on him was he was wasn’t even the number one guy at Ohio State. I personally am not a big fan of Ohio State, but you look at their wide receivers and you got ones that are walk-ons. That’s just what they do at Ohio State. They have wide receivers. Carnell Tate’s gonna have a big year. I see a big one coming from Cam Ward as well.”

The Titans may struggle to rattle off wins in a tough AFC South division with both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans advancing to the playoffs last season. The Indianapolis Colts also entered the midway point of the season with the best record in the AFC at 7-1.

But one thing is certain — they certainly have a better roster than last year and are positioned to be more competitive with the talent they’ve surrounded Cam Ward with.

Will Compton, Taylor Lewan Team up For Bud Light’s “Can-O-Flage” Campaign

Compton and Lewan are teaming up with Bud Light for their “Can-O-Flage” campaign — in partnership with Fanatics — which transforms any Bud Light can into your favorite team’s can. All 27 of Bud Light’s partner teams are available and can be purchased for $40.

The campaign will also feature two new commercials “The Move” and “Armchair” starring Peyton Manning and comedian Shane Gillis.

“There are some people, you don’t want to drink too fast,” said Compton. “You were going to be out there on a hot day, especially in September, where you might want to sip your beer, you enjoy sipping a little bit, but sometimes you feel a little bit of pressure to put it down a little faster because of how hot it is out. With these perfectly insulated camouflage cans, you don’t have any issues with that.”